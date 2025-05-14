Home News World Evangelical Alliance whistleblower raises questions about legitimacy, theology of key leaders

A series of whistleblower documents raising serious concerns about the leadership and governance of the World Evangelical Alliance (WEA) has sparked renewed controversy ahead of the organization’s planned General Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, in October.

The three documents totaling 26 pages were published in English and Korean on April 29 by the Christian Council of Korea (CCK), a former national member body of the WEA. They offer detailed criticism of several senior WEA leaders and board members from someone within the organization raising theological and moral issues as well as concerns around governance, accountability and finance.

While the identity of the whistleblower remains unknown, the documents demonstrate substantial knowledge of WEA’s internal operations, finances and organizational structure. While some claims could not be independently verified, most of the report is based on information available online.

The WEA and several of the individuals named in the report have been asked for comment. However, as of time of this publication, no response has been received. (This article will be updated if and when comments are provided.)

Five of the major issues raised in the documents can be broadly summarized as: ecumenical and interfaith relations; theological issues; finances; governance; and moral issues.

Ecumenical and interfaith relations

The whistleblower’s first concern is the WEA’s growing engagement with Roman Catholic institutions and broader ecumenical bodies such as the World Council of Churches (WCC). The whistleblower alleges that these partnerships compromise core Evangelical convictions and raise questions about the WEA’s theological boundaries.

Among Evangelicals, there is broad acceptance that cooperation with other Christian traditions on shared moral or social concerns — such as religious freedom, humanitarian relief, or combating human trafficking — is desirable. However, when it comes to joint worship or evangelism with Catholic or Orthodox churches, a significant number of Evangelicals draw a line. For example, the Lausanne Movement’s Manila Manifesto unequivocally rejects such initiatives, stating: “We wish to make it clear, however, that common evangelism demands a common commitment to the biblical gospel.”

The report notes that the WEA maintains a liaison office at the Ecumenical Centre in Geneva, where the WCC is headquartered, and that it participates in multilateral global forums such as the Global Christian Forum and Religions for Peace.

While some of these engagements have a long history, the whistleblower raises concerns about a more recent shift toward participation in interfaith prayers and joint evangelistic efforts with non-Evangelicals — steps that would be viewed as deeply troubling by some Evangelicals.

One cited example is a report from the WCC that states: “We have begun conversations with the Vatican, the WEA and PWF [Pentecostal World Fellowship] to see how we can deepen our partnership by inviting joint mission action together in local communities.”

The whistleblower also notes that various evangelism and revival initiatives linked to the year 2033 (the 2,000th anniversary of the Resurrection) include collaborations among Evangelical, ecumenical, and Catholic groups. Olivier Fleury, founder of one such ecumenical initiative, was a speaker at the WEA’s Future of the Gospel Forum in 2023.

Criticism of the WEA’s ecumenical engagement is not new. In 2017, for instance, the Evangelical Alliances of Italy, Spain and Malta issued an open letter questioning whether the WEA was drifting from its historic stance on unity. The WEA publicly responded at the time, refuting the allegations. What sets the recent concerns apart is that they have so far been met with silence.

Another issue raised by the whistleblower concerns last year’s WEA visit to China, during which the delegation met exclusively with representatives of government-sanctioned churches affiliated with the Three-Self Patriotic Movement and the China Christian Council (TSPM/CCC). It is notable that the TSPM/CCC is affiliated with the WCC rather than the WEA.

The report criticized the WEA’s overly positive summary of the visit, arguing that it echoed government propaganda while failing to acknowledge China’s escalating crackdown on Christians. It also highlighted the complete absence of any engagement with or reference to unregistered house churches — widely recognized as Evangelical and among those suffering most severely for their faith under the government’s restrictions. The report drew parallels to longstanding criticism of the Vatican’s approach to China, which many argue legitimizes the authoritarian regime while neglecting the persecuted underground Church.

Regarding interfaith relations, additional concerns have been raised by the whistleblower about WEA’s uncritical engagement with Muslim leaders, especially where language of partnership and collaboration is used without referencing the reality of persecution faced by Christians. One example is a plan to open a WEA office in Qatar, which is a country featured on Open Doors’ World Watch List of nations where believers suffer most for their faith.

Theological issues

A second claim in the whistleblower’s report is that the theological stance of several key leaders in the WEA is questionable. It specifically raises concerns about Executive Chair the Rev. Goodwill Shana’s alleged ties to the New Apostolic Reformation (NAR) and the preaching of prosperity theology, as well as Vice-Chair the Rev. Frank Hinkelmann’s ordination by and service in a progressive LGBT-affirming denomination in Austria.

The concerns raised about WEA’s executive chair echo those previously expressed by Korean church leaders. A website that claims to track leaders associated with NAR lists Goodwill Shana as part of the movement. The whistleblower cites the use of the title “Apostle” by both Shana and his wife and notes the lack of publicly verifiable evidence of his ordination by a recognized denomination. However, due to the fluid and decentralized nature of the NAR movement, such claims are difficult to independently verify. Shana himself has never publicly commented on the allegations.

Sermons that strongly emphasize revelation, power and wealth have also contributed to concerns that Shana and his wife preach a form of prosperity theology. A previously reported example is a sermon in which Maureen Shana says, among other things: “There is a move of the spirit of God. Do you know one thing that happens during a revival is wealth? There’s wealth transfer during a revival because the gospel is free, but its propagation is money. God begins to empower people with wealth.”

The prosperity gospel is described by many Evangelical theologians as contrary to the biblical teaching. In 2010, the Lausanne Theology Working Group — then chaired by Chris Wright — issued a statement describing the teachings of the prosperity gospel as “false and gravely distorting of the Bible” and the preachers’ practice as “often unethical and unChristlike.” It added that the impact on churches is “pastorally damaging, spiritually unhealthy,” emphasizing the prosperity gospel “not only offers no lasting hope, but may even deflect people from the message and means of eternal salvation.”

Furthermore, the whistleblower points to Shana’s honorary doctorate from Antioch Bible College in Columbus, Ohio — an institution that appears not to exist. And the report states that like all the other current members of the International Council, Shana has never publicly expressed his stance on LGBT issues.

Regarding Hinkelmann, the whistleblower notes that he was ordained by and serves in a progressive Protestant rather than an Evangelical church.

In 2015, Hinkelmann was ordained as a pastor in the Evangelischen Erlöserkirche Melk, which is part of the Protestant Church in Austria. He is listed as the pastor of the Evangelische Pfarrgemeinde A.u.H.B. Melk-Scheibbs. The Protestant Church of Austria also lists the church in the official directory, with Hinkelmann named as pastor. The denomination officially supports same-sex unions and blesses homosexual couples, a stance that contradicts the WEA’s own statement on human sexuality and the biblical view of marriage that Evangelicals around the world uphold.

Neither Shana nor Hinkelmann have responded to requests for comment.

Financial distress and lack of board intervention

The whistleblower further alleges that the WEA has faced serious financial distress and claims that affluent members of the International Council failed to intervene or provide financial support to stabilize the organization.

In December 2023, the WEA sent out a fundraising email in which it acknowledged significant financial challenges. The message stated: “But today, our ability to continue to serve our movement in these ways is at serious risk. You see, while 2023 has seen unprecedented impact, our general fund revenue is down significantly. Among a number of costs cutbacks, we had to implement a 30 percent across-the-board cut in salaries and trimmed our Global Office team size. We’re using volunteers as much as possible.”

In standard nonprofit governance practice, board members are expected to intervene during times of financial difficulty. Many Christian donors and foundations also consider board members’ generosity toward the organization as an indication of organizational health. While the WEA’s International Council includes several very affluent members, they seem not to have intervened or contributed financially to prevent the staff reductions or salary cuts referenced in the fundraising appeal.

In its 2023 ministry highlights, the WEA reported that it sustains its operations through a combination of internationally sourced donations, membership fees, and in-kind contributions, amounting to approximately $5 million annually. The WEA noted that it continued to be “dependent on the generosity of a small group of individuals, foundations and family trusts” who support its mission.

Details on more recent or current financials are not publicly available.

Accountability

In the context of some of the financial concerns, the whistleblower also highlighted the lack of accountability arising from the prolonged interim arrangement in which the chair of the board is also serving as the organization’s chief executive.

After the resignation of then-Secretary General Thomas Schirrmacher at the end of March 2024, the Rev. Goodwill Shana, chair of the WEA’s International Council, assumed executive leadership as “Executive Chair,” thereby combining the roles of board chair and CEO and creating a conflict of interest where he is only accountable to himself. Typically, organizations either appoint a different interim CEO or, if the chair assumes the role, delegate the chair’s responsibilities to another individual.

In the initial announcement — later deleted from the WEA website without explanation — the WEA stated that a new secretary general would be appointed within six months. However, a subsequent announcement said the International Council extended Shana’s dual-role leadership by one more year until Oct. 31, which coincides with the upcoming General Assembly.

This is also unusual because the artificial delay means the incoming secretary general will not be given the opportunity to prepare for and shape the crucial event that only takes place every six years. Instead, Deputy Secretary General for Ministries the Rev. Samuel Chiang has taken charge of the General Assembly planning, despite having no prior experience serving in a regional or national Evangelical Alliance, the whistleblower points out.

In February, eleven months after Schirrmacher’s resignation, the WEA finally announced a search process for the next secretary general, with applications still being received until the end of this month.

The prolonged interim arrangement raises governance concerns, particularly in light of the WEA’s continued accreditation with the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability (ECFA). ECFA guidelines caution against such a concentration of power, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a clear distinction between governance and executive functions. According to ECFA standards, combining the board chair and CEO roles — even on an interim basis — should be exceptional, short-term (60-90 days), and closely monitored, in order to preserve proper oversight and avoid conflicts of interest.

Moral issues

Finally, the whistleblower documents include personal allegations concerning several senior leaders of the WEA, including members of the International Council and a high-ranking executive. These concerns center on marital separation, divorce and questions of personal integrity.

Several individuals serving in WEA leadership or on the board are either separated, in the process of divorce, or married to someone who is divorced. Unlike many Evangelical organizations that require formal assessments — including inquiries into whether there was a moral failing, whether reconciliation was pursued, and who bore responsibility for the breakdown of the marriage — the WEA does not appear to have a clear or consistently applied policy addressing such matters.

Many Evangelical organizations refer to 1 Timothy 3, which says, “If anyone does not know how to manage his own family, how can he take care of God’s church?” Therefore, they believe divorce disqualifies a person from serving in a leadership role, with the only exception if the reason for the divorce was the spouse’s unfaithfulness.

Notably, the WEA explicitly states that part of the expectations toward the next secretary general is a “satisfactory family situation” — although it does not specify what that means in practice.

The whistleblower report raises a constellation of serious concerns about the leadership, theology, governance, finances and accountability structures within the WEA. With the WEA’s General Assembly scheduled for October in Seoul, the publication of these documents will continue to deepen the controversy unless the WEA provides substantive responses and takes visible steps to address the issues raised.

