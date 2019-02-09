What happens when Christian artists go mainstream?

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Elvis Presley, Jennifer Hudson and Katy Perry are just a few examples of artists who started off singing in church and went on to have massive mainstream success.

While many secular singers release gospel albums at some point in their careers, we wanted to look at what has happened to four of today's well-known Christian artists after they crossed over into mainstream music. Did they flounder or did they maintain their popularity among their Christian fanbase as they gained a following with secular audiences?