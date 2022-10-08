Which Bible verses does In-N-Out serve with its Double-Doubles, fries and shakes?

In-N-Out: it's not just arguably America's best fast-food burger. It's also an unashamed purveyor of Good News.

Since the 1990s, the California-based chain has printed Bible verses on the packaging for several of its food items, including John 3:16 on In-N-Out's soda cups: “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

Lynsi Snyder, owner and president of In-N-Out Burger, told The Christian Post in a 2019 interview that it was her uncle, Rich Snyder, who first came up with the idea during the 1980s when he was president of the company.

“It was my uncle Rich who put the Bible verses on the cups and wrappers in the early ‘90s, just before he passed away,” Snyder said. “He had just accepted the Lord and wanted to put that little touch of his faith on our brand.”

Here's a look at all the In-N-Out menu items with Bible verses printed on them.

