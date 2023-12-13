Home Podcast The Inside Story: Why murdered missionary John Chau's legacy divides 5 years later

John Chau's tragic murder in November 2018 sparked a plethora of debate worldwide surrounding the morality, behaviors and goals of Christian missions. Chau was a 26-year-old missionary when he was killed by the Sentinelese tribe after he traveled to North Sentinel Island in India, an isolated region housing the uncontacted and unreached people group.

As Christian Post Assistant Editor Leah MarieAnn Klett recently noted, Chau's attempt to bring the Gospel to the group — a quest that led to his murder — has been praised by some and derided by others.

Klett recently screened the new National Geographic documentary "The Mission," which features Chau's personal writings, interviews and accounts from those who knew him best, including his family and pastor. Woven throughout the film is a letter from John's father, who blames "extreme Christianity" for his son's death.

"Some, both in the Evangelical and secular arenas, condemned Chau's journey as a reckless one that reflected deep levels of ignorance, pride and cultural superiority," Klett wrote. "Others applauded his commitment to the Great Commission, the biblical mandate to reach all nations with the Gospel, despite great personal risk."

Listen to Klett break down these issues on "The Inside Story" podcast:

