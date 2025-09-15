Home News Will artificial intelligence fuel moral chaos or positive change?

Artificial intelligence is transforming our world at an unprecedented rate, but what does this mean for Christians, morality and human flourishing?

In this episode of "The Inside Story," Billy Hallowell sits down with The Christian Post's Brandon Showalter to unpack the promises and perils of AI.

From positives like Bible translation to fears over what's to come, they explore how believers can apply a biblical worldview to emerging technology, the dangers of becoming “subjects” of machines, and why keeping Christ at the center is the only true safeguard.

Plus, learn about The Christian Post's upcoming "AI for Humanity" event at Colorado Christian University and how you can join the conversation in person or via livestream:

“The Inside Story” takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what’s driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

Listen to more Christian podcasts today on the Edifi app — and be sure to subscribe to The Inside Story on your favorite platforms: