Winans family legacy comes alive in new animated series 'Scroll of the Winans': 'It's about covenant, not fame'

For generations, the Winans family has been recognized as gospel music royalty, with numerous Grammy, Stellar and Dove awards under their collective belts. But for Michael Winans Sr., the fifth oldest of the Winans children and member of “The Winans” singing group, the family’s true legacy is not about fame but about covenant.

“I just have to be thankful,” the 66-year-old Detroit, Michigan, native told The Christian Post. “It could have been any other family. But God’s faithfulness toward us, and our faith in Him, makes all the difference. I am very thankful that He chose us.”

“This was never about fame,” Winans added. “It was about a covenant. One family. One name. And the God who never let go.”

Winans, a five-time Grammy Award-winner, serves as the executive producer of “Scroll of the Winans: A Journey with Asher and Isaiah,” a new animated series from 5-0 Studios London. Inspired by the forthcoming film series “Thankful” and accompanied by a 12-volume children’s storybook collection, Isaiah — Walking with the Winans, the project seeks to reimagine one of gospel’s most celebrated dynasties for a new generation.

“Scroll of the Winans” follows two 11-year-old boys: Asher, the quiet angel who observes Scripture, and Isaiah Winans, a child destined to carry his family’s promise forward. Together, they travel through generations of Winans history — witnessing miraculous survival, courageous marriages and the building of churches in the face of segregation.

Guided by a glowing scroll, Isaiah sees his family’s journey unfold, from the moment his grandfather Louis survived yellow fever to the rise of children and grandchildren who would one day change the sound of gospel music forever.

Each episode pairs a pivotal moment in the Winans’ story with a parallel biblical event, something Winans said stemmed from a desire to give children something different.

“Scripture says, ‘Train up a child in the way it should go, and when they get old, they will not depart,’” he said. “It’s our job to get to these kids as early as possible, because everything that’s being sent out there is negative. And I think it’s our job to let people know you have the choice to pick good from evil, and we would love to lay that out for kids as early as possible.”

For Melanie Greene, the series creator and fellow executive producer, framing the Winans’ journey through the Bible was essential. She shared how, delving into the Winans’ family history, she was struck by their commitment to their faith despite obstacles.

“When we began to research, we could see that every step in their story was already in the Word,” she said. “When his great-great-grandfather survived yellow fever, that moment was a seed. It allowed the family to grow and blossom. Every generation since has stayed within the church, spreading the Word, making the Gospel their lifestyle. So when you connect it with Scripture, you see it’s already there.”

The Winans' story traces back nearly two centuries, when the family’s ancestor, Louis Winans, was ordained. He had 12 children, and the family continued to grow, each generation remaining closely tied to the church.

“They all stayed synonymous with God’s blessings,” Greene explained. “From the very beginning, no one veered off the road. That’s why this story is so powerful; it shows how faithfulness carries through generations.”

“All we knew was church,” Winans added. “I remember sitting on my great-grandfather’s knee — I must have been 8 years old — and he would give us quarters. Until I became of age and chose it for myself, that’s all I knew. Be faithful to God and faithful to His Word the best I can. We all fall, but it’s a matter of getting back up and standing up for what is right.”

Both Greene and Winans credit David Winans Sr., “Pop,” and Delores, “Mom” Winans, with planting the seeds that continue to flourish today. “The Winans,” comprised of siblings Marvin, Carvin, Michael and Ronald, were mentored by Andraé Crouch and went on to win Grammy Awards. Younger siblings BeBe and CeCe Winans also produced chart-topping hits, winning Grammy, Dove and Soul Train Awards.

CeCe has become the best-selling female gospel artist of all time, selling over 19 million records worldwide. She is also the most-awarded female gospel artist, with 17 Grammys, 31 Dove Awards, and 19 Stellar Awards, among other honors.

“It’s an ongoing relationship with Christ that keeps you focused, helps you not to grow weary in doing well, and to make sure that your life pleases Him. Then your music will follow,” CeCe recently told CP.

Greene credited “Pop” Winans for “pouring all of his faith” into his children, creating an enduring legacy.

“Pop Winans poured all of his faith into his children,” Greene said. “He gave everything to them. And that seed grew into a garden. That’s what this animation is about — showing children that when you grow the seed of faith well, you’ll see a beautiful harvest.”

For Winans, that inheritance is still unfolding. “Dad and Mom poured everything they had into their children, and I’m a living witness,” he said. Now a grandfather of three, he sees the next generation following in their footsteps as writers and producers. “It feels good to see the work and time you put into your children constantly continue, especially for the good.”

Music runs through “Scroll of the Winans “as both storytelling device and spiritual heritage. Winans is composing the soundtrack and original score alongside his daughter, LaShay Whitt, with contributions from his children and grandchildren.

“We’re sitting on over 2,000 songs and scoring ideas. Once you see us in a studio working, you’re gonna say, ‘Wow, they’re on one accord, on one mind. They have one job to do, and it’s gonna be done in harmony,’” he said.

Greene added that the project has reached far beyond the Winans’ immediate circle. “We connected with 150 gospel artists from 35 countries for the soundtrack,” she said. “Even if children don’t see the film, they will encounter the music. That’s why the animation was so important. Through Isaiah, we can show children walking with Jesus, with the women of the Bible, and with others who lived their faith. We want to catch them early.”

“Scroll of the Winans” is part of a multi-platform creative vision encompassing the “Thankful" film series, a book, the 12-title children’s collection and a devotional series. Together, they form an intergenerational project designed to teach, inspire and encourage families around the world, according to Greene.

“Isaiah’s journey will continue through the Bible, walking with others and showing children that God is the way,” she said. “If we can help them see that at a very young age, then we’ve done our job.”

“To leave this kind of spiritual legacy for future generations — it really feels good,” Winans added. “And I just hope it gives hope. Things may look bad right now, but give it another day. It may totally turn around.”