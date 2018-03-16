WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey Missing 'Monday Night RAW' to Train for WrestleMania?

Ronda Rousey is having a spotty attendance record recently for WWE, as she missed "Monday Night RAW" this week. On WWE's side, the website owned up to their promotion error, but Rousey herself could also be busy preparing for the big event this April.

There seems to be some confusion even inside the WWE about Rousey's scheduled appearances for "Monday Night RAW." The former UFC star was featured in the promos for the next two episodes of the show and was then quickly removed, according to Cageside Seats.

Reuters/Ricardo Moraes Ronda Rousey of U.S celebrates after defeating Bethe Correia of Brazil during their Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match.

She was put back up for the "RAW" ads sometime later, however, and she is now expected to show up for every episode all the way until April 8, the date for the WrestleMania 34.

Rousey had skipped on this week's episode of "Monday Night RAW" reportedly due to some medical testing that she had to undertake. Meanwhile, the WWE website posted a correction, taking back an earlier announcement that she will be appearing on the show every Monday.

In any case, the rumors that Rousey is only showing up for the top matches, either on regular "Monday Night RAW" or in one of the WWE events, are coming up again after the recent schedule mix-ups.

Speaking of top matches, PW Insider pointed out that, any medical tests aside, Rousey was also confirmed to have been traveling to the Northeast for training. She was reportedly preparing with her partner Kurt Angle in Stamford in Connecticut by Tuesday, March 13, as they worked on the highlight showdown against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Whether Rousey will be a "Monday Night RAW" regular, even while preparing for the WrestleMania event, remains to be seen. Rousey and Angle are scheduled to face Triple H and MacMahon during the WrestleMania 34, on April 8 in New Orleans.