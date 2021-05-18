Zachery Tims' ex-wife Riva weds ‘best friend’ and ‘heart-centered financier’

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

More than a decade after divorcing her late troubled celebrity pastor husband Zachery Tims in 2009, whose affair with drugs and sex ultimately ended his life two years later, Riva Tims announced Sunday that she has found love again and is now remarried.

“Introducing Mr. Robert and Mrs Riva Watkins. I married my best friend and love of my life. Robert found a REAL GOOD THING!!!!” wrote the new Mrs. Watkins who leads the thriving Majestic Life Church in Florida on Instagram.

Her new husband, Robert J. Watkins, who is a 20-year entrepreneur, bestselling author and the leader of Conquer Worldwide also shared the news of his nuptials in a similar fashion to his fans on social media where he declared: “Just married my best friend and the love of my life... Pastor Riva Tims.”

Watkins describes himself on his website as a “heart-centered financier completely focused on his God-given mission — to educate, empower and equip people around the globe to build empires that transfer wealth through generations.”

Through his company, Watkins wants to create 20 million jobs by resourcing 2 million new entrepreneurs in 200 cities.

In her 2017 book, When It All Comes Together, the former Mrs. Tims shared her painful process of recovery from the relationship with her ex-husband and the challenges of life as a single mother with four children, including a son with cerebral palsy.

She also talked about the pain of losing the once popular and now Paula White-led New Destiny Christian Center, which she co-founded with her ex-husband, and how God used those events to birth Majestic Life Church.

"This book came about after seven years of really excruciatingly horrible trials," Watkins told The Christian Post at the time.

The book was a sequel to one she wrote in 2012 titled, When It All Falls Apart, which details the circumstances that led to the accidental death of her ex-husband from "acute intoxication by the combined effects of cocaine and heroin" in a New York City hotel and the media circus that followed.

"Nothing — and I mean nothing — in my life turned out the way I thought it would. I was supposed to be a hospital administrator happily married to my accountant husband, Zachery Tims. I never thought Zachery and I would become pastors, but God sent us to begin a church in Orlando," she wrote in her 2017 book.

"So weren't we supposed to be married still, building the third phase of the City of Destiny, the cathedral? Weren't we supposed to be leading 'a family church meeting family needs'? Weren't we supposed to be there for each milestone in our children's lives and grow old together? My life was nothing like what I expected. But as Paul did, I chose to press forward and do all I knew to do despite what the situation looked like,” she added.