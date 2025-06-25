Home News Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani defeats Andrew Cuomo, wins NYC mayoral primary

Zohran Mamdani, a New York state lawmaker and self-identified democratic socialist, has won the Democratic primary for New York City mayor, upsetting former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

With 93% of the votes tallied by The Associated Press, Mamdani garnered 43.5% of the vote, with Cuomo getting 36.4%, community organizer Brad Lander getting 11.3%, and other candidates receiving the remainder.

Cuomo has reportedly called Mamdani to concede the race.

"Today, eight months after launching this campaign with the vision of a city that every New Yorker could afford, we have won," Mamdani said in a victory speech.

"I will be the mayor for every New Yorker. … I cannot promise that you will always agree with me. But I will never hide from you."

Mamdani also promised support that, if elected mayor, he will "reject Donald Trump's fascism" and "stop mass [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] agents from deporting our neighbors." He vowed to "govern our city as a model for the Democratic Party, a party where we fight for working people with no apology."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, elected as a Democrat but is running for reelection as an independent, responded to Mamdani's victory on his X account.

"What NYC deserves is a mayor who's proud to run on his record — not one who ran from his record, or one who has no record," he tweeted.

"We deserve a mayor who will keep driving down crime, support our police, fight antisemitism, and stand up for working-class New Yorkers. It's time to unite. It's time to fight. We have a city to save."

Adams had been indicted last year on allegations that he had received $10 million in bribes and illegal campaign donations from foreign nationals in exchange for favors.

However, the Trump administration filed a motion to dismiss the charges against Adams. District Judge Dale Ho agreed to dismiss with prejudice, meaning the case cannot be brought up again.

Soon after the Trump administration dismissed the charges against Adams, they began an investigation into potential mayoral opponent Cuomo over his controversial decision to place COVID-19 patients in nursing homes during the pandemic.

Cuomo, who resigned as governor in 2021 amid sexual harassment claims, garnered backlash for his decision in March 2020 to send about 9,000 recovering COVID-19 patients to hundreds of nursing homes in New York, possibly causing as many as 15,000 deaths from COVID-19 while the order was in effect, according to The AP.

In May, Rich Azzopardi, a Cuomo spokesman, told The New York Times that he considered the investigation "lawfare and election interference plain and simple — something President Trump and his top Department of Justice officials say they are against."

"[Cuomo] testified truthfully to the best of his recollection about events from four years earlier, and he offered to address any follow-up questions from the subcommittee — but from the beginning this was all transparently political," Azzopardi stated.