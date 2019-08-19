Ezekiel 37: 1-10 'Prophesy to these bones': A Painting

Ezekiel 37: 1-10 NIV

“The hand of the Lord was on me, and he brought me out by the Spirit of the Lord and set me in the middle of a valley; it was full of bones. He led me back and forth among them, and I saw a great many bones on the floor of the valley, bones that were very dry. He asked me, “Son of man, can these bones live?” I said, “Sovereign Lord, you alone know.” Then he said to me, “Prophesy to these bones and say to them, ‘Dry bones, hear the word of the Lord! This is what the Sovereign Lord says to these bones: I will make breath enter you, and you will come to life. I will attach tendons to you and make flesh come upon you and cover you with skin; I will put breath in you, and you will come to life. Then you will know that I am the Lord.’ ” So I prophesied as I was commanded. And as I was prophesying, there was a noise, a rattling sound, and the bones came together, bone to bone. I looked, and tendons and flesh appeared on them and skin covered them, but there was no breath in them. Then he said to me, “Prophesy to the breath; prophesy, son of man, and say to it, ‘This is what the Sovereign Lord says: Come, breath, from the four winds and breathe into these slain, that they may live.’ ” So I prophesied as he commanded me, and breath entered them; they came to life and stood up on their feet—a vast army.”

Artist: Zimou Tan

Size: 48” x 72”

Oil on linen

Completed in 2019

For sale: $150,000 (plus sales tax and shipping)

Artwork only, frame not included

Description:

In this painting, it depicts Ezekiel 37: 1-10. The artists used a double complementary color scheme to compose the artwork- yellow vs. violet, red vs. green. Prophet Ezekiel is in green, as green represents life. The movement of the cloud, the cloak and the dust in the field is God blowing His breath to the dry bones, and an army arises to stand up against evil. In what is a desert where everything is dry and lifeless, Ezekiel is in the midst of that landscape as God’s instrument who gives hope and life to the dead. The artist painted this story of a Biblical vision as a reminder of what God is doing to awaken His people, who are called by the Lord to stand up as His army to overcome evil.

Contact:

E-mail: zimoutan@gmail.com

http://www.zimoutanart.com/