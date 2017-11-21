Expand | Collapse Susan Stamper Brown lives in Alaska and writes about culture, politics and current events.

It's nothing more than a public relations move to keep them from becoming known as the party of sexual predators.

It's too late for that.

Every time an election nears, Democrats remind us they are the champions of women.

I don't buy it for moment. If they really were, they wouldn't have ignored the sexual misconduct of their heroes like JFK and Bill Clinton.

The Democratic Party was already on the endangered list and headed for extinction, then, Harvey Weinstein happened.

Now they are eating their own.

No matter how guilty, Democrats never eat their own unless their own are eating away at their chances to win elections.

It's about 20 years too late hammering on Bubba, but they are doing it anyhow, as a last-ditch effort to save themselves from going the way of the dinosaur.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) is hungry for some Clinton too. She says former President Willy the Weasel who had an affinity for blue dresses, and used his political positions to put young women in questionable positions should have resigned.

Of course, Gillibrand was OK with the former Philanderer-in-Chief's support of her back when she was an infant politically. Now she's grown up and has eyes on filling the Oval Office Clinton defiled, it's time to conjure up a whole lot of that fake concern Democrats are so good at.

Yeseree, Bob, Democrats are now also woke enough to notice what's happening with their resident jokester Senator Al Franken (D-MN).

Democrats thought Franken was awesome until a scummy picture of the Minnesota senator with journalist and model Leeann Tweeden hit the internet.

Democrats loved that funny guy who gave them a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate. Yup. They had no problem overlooking that he had a verifiable history of making perverted remarks about sexually assaulting women, like the old piece in the New York Magazine where he was quoted pitching a television skit about drugging and raping CBS reporter Leslie Stahl. He also made some X-rated comments not worthy of repeating in a Playboy column that Democrats overlooked.

Now, some are calling for the clown who never should have been in office in the first place to go. It's funny how that works.

They have also turned against creepy, old, touchy-feely Uncle Joe Biden who always seems to find his hands in the wrong place when the camera clicks. Leftwing news and opinion websites like the Huffington Post and the Daily Beast are now saying Biden is "a terrible idea" for 2020.

Until recently, Democrats loved the guy, despite all those video clips and photos of him gently snuggling, rubbing and smooching on females who weren't all that into it. One can only hope former Vice President Lingering Hands was chewing on Tic Tacs the day he invaded former Defense Secretary Ash Carter's wife's personal space.

Don't believe that any of this has to do with conviction and repentance, folks. Democrats are scrapping to keep themselves from extinction.

Mark my word, they are also hoping that flapping their jaws with fake concern will be convincing enough to gain the political support they need to take down a sitting president whose own sexual misconduct allegations from decades back did not stop him from winning the White House. And don't be surprised if they offer up a female president hopeful like Gillebrand to fill that void in 2020.

Most hilarious is that Democrats have no idea that we can see right through their sidesplitting antics when they switch from complete indifference to fake moral outrage in the blink of an eye to supposedly uphold the moral high ground. Democrats don't know it, but we're awake too.

