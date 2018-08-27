Expand | Collapse (PHOTO: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS) U.S. President Donald Trump walks to Marine One as he departs for a day trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., on April 18, 2017.

Last Tuesday marked one of the most difficult days in the presidency of Donald Trump. Paul Manafort was convicted. Michael Cohen pled guilty. Worse still, Cohen claimed that Trump was complicit with him in committing federal crimes.

Cries for impeachment were never louder. The liberal media was positively giddy. The radical leftwing was totally unhinged. This will be the end of Trump's presidency!

In reality, there's substantial debate as to whether Trump committed any crimes, even if Cohen was telling the truth. And in the days that followed, some liberal leaders, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, backed away from impeachment calls.

But there's no doubt that this hellish Tuesday will haunt the president in the days to come. The question is: Did a prominent evangelical pastor predict this was coming just the Sunday before?

John Kilpatrick came to national prominence as the pastoral leader of the Brownsville Revival (1995-2000), called by some church historians the nation's largest local-church revival. I served in leadership with Pastor Kilpatrick from 1996-2000 as the head of our ministry school, and I know him to be a man of integrity. So this video clip got my attention when I saw it a few days ago.

He had finished preaching his sermon on Sunday, August 19, at the Church of His Presence in Alabama, when he shared this important message. Was it a direct warning about what broke loose two days later?

For those unfamiliar with biblical imagery, Ahab and Jezebel were notorious leaders in ancient Israel, Ahab the king and Jezebel the queen. But it was Jezebel who was more sinister, the driving force behind her husband's sins.

It was Jezebel who killed Israel's prophets, recognizing them as a direct threat to her authority, since she herself was a non-Israelite idol worshiper. And it is this Jezebel-type influence that John Kilpatrick calls "witchcraft."

This is the biblical imagery used by Pastor Kilpatrick, who spoke of a new wave of attacks coming against the president as he sought to drain the swamp. Is this a genuine prophetic warning, accompanied by an urgent call to prayer? Watch, and judge for yourself.

Whatever your conclusion and whatever your view of the president, I hope we can agree that, at a time like this, the president and our nation need our prayers.

