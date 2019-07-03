Dishonoring America's spiritual foundation

As we in America approach the day that marks the birth of our nation, may we reflect soberly on these truths that sadly now are undeniable.

We are systematically dishonoring the spiritual foundation upon which this nation was built, no longer recognizing what was self-evident to George Washington, our first president and “Father of our Country,” who declared, “It is the duty of all nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey His will, to be grateful for His benefits, and humbly to implore His protection and favor.”

Many, if not most, of our political representatives show little regard for honor, integrity, decency, and collaboration, whether they wear the label Democrat or Republican, including those who have been elected to state and national office.

We are as a nation failing to cherish and care for our children, subjecting millions of them every year to either death before birth, neglect and abuse after birth, and/or raising them in broken families after they suffer abandonment by their fathers or the damage of divorce.

We are depreciating our sovereignty, showing blatant disrespect for those who shed blood for our nation by diminishing the worth of citizenship, and ignoring both the rule of law and the plight of children at our borders, while promoting a falsely skewed version of our history by erasing essential elements of our heritage, one small step at a time.

We are being deeply infected by a cancerous media, in all its forms, that sensationalizes the negative, promotes immorality as respectable, and portrays fiction as truth.

We have now reached a level of decay such that intelligent discourse and debate no longer takes place, to the point that certain types of dissent are actually being punished, in clear violation of our Bill of Rights.

And many of the above transgressions are being advanced by use of indoctrination inside our educational institutions.

We are all guilty, whether we have promoted these offenses or stood by and allowed them to take root. No nation can survive, let alone prosper, under these conditions. As Abraham Lincoln once reasserted from Scripture, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”

If we care about the future of our families, our communities and our country, we can ill-afford to continue as a left-versus-right, me-versus-you nation, nor should we be deceived into believing there is a human leader, or human plan, that can heal our ills.

So, what now should we do? Suppose those of us who have fear and reverence for our Creator resolved to gather together in cities and towns across our nation to ask for God’s forgiveness and plead for his help, much as George Washington did exactly 230 years ago …

“Now, therefore, I do recommend … that we may then all unite in rendering unto God our sincere and humble thanks for His kind care and protection of the people of this country previous to their becoming a nation …

And also that we may then unite in most humbly offering our prayers and supplications to the great Lord and Ruler of Nations and beseech Him to pardon our national and other transgressions …

To render our National Government a blessing to all the people by constantly being a Government of wise, just, and constitutional laws, discreetly and faithfully executed and obeyed …

To promote the knowledge and practice of true religion and virtue, and the increase of science among them and us; and, generally to grant unto all mankind such a degree of temporal prosperity as He alone knows to be best.”

Here in Marlborough, MA some are planning to meet for this purpose at Union Common, at noon on the second Saturday of every month, starting July 13th, for a brief assembly to offer an appeal to our Creator. There will be no discussion, no debate, no pointing of fingers, just a simple, peaceful gathering of those willing to humble themselves before God to seek His aid.

We affirm the reverence of our nation’s first president, and encourage all who share this sentiment to join us. And we hope that others across the nation will do the same every month at similar central locations. Whether we begin as just a few or many, we will persist until healing becomes a reality. Then, upon receiving God’s grace, we resolve to continue to gather and pray with gratitude and appreciation, lest we find ourselves repeating the errors that brought us to this current crisis.

This column originally appeared here:

http://msjnews.com/ash-what-now-should-we-do-p12449-102.htm

Jim Ash is the founder and publisher of the Main Street Journal, a local newspaper in Marlborough, MA. He has been covering news in Marlborough for more than twenty-five years.