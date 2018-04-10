Robin Strand Harriet Strand in her late seventies

Harriet Strand has always been quiet about her faith. She prayed to receive Christ with family members on two occasions in the last few years, but has never displayed any real enthusiasm about discussing spiritual matters.

At 93, with dementia settling in, she has been communicating less and less. Most of her responses are a simple yes or no. To get a whole sentence from her is a small victory.

So family members were shocked at an Easter lunch gathering when she shared for 45 minutes about a series of vivid, highly realistic dreams she had during Holy Week about the final week of Jesus' earthly life.

"I never had dreams like that," Harriet exclaimed. "It was so real; but it wasn't Technicolor, it was black and white." Filled with the raw emotion of an actual eyewitness, she frequently wept as she described the events that unfolded in Jerusalem.

The betrayal of Jesus particularly disturbed Harriet and brought her to tears. "His own friends gave him away. It showed how they deceived him," she wailed.

In her recollection, the dream seemed like a movie. "The trial was so real. He wanted to pop those guys in the nose that deceived him. I've never seen anything so real. The whole cast was so believable."

She watched with dismay as Jesus walked the winding route to the place of his crucifixion. "He had to carry his own cross...heavy wood. It was so heavy he kept falling down. He fell down several times and he had to get up again until they got to the place of the cave. They showed the cave where they buried him."

MORE

Engaging views and analysis from outside contributors on the issues affecting society and faith today.

CP VOICES do not necessarily reflect the views of The Christian Post. Opinions expressed are solely those of the author(s).