Fighting for green justice leads to yellow vest protests

Paris is burning. That is because the new president of France has bought into the message of climate change alarmism---that man’s activities are wreaking all sorts of havoc on the earth. If we cut down on our consumption of fossil fuels and instead embrace so-called “green justice,” we have a fighting chance to curb the problem of climate change.

France is doing its part to fight against so-called climate change. They are imposing draconian taxes on the price of petrol. The yellow vest protests are the result of these excessive taxes. France is now in its third month of these riots against these prohibitive tax increases---all based on the theory that is supposedly back by science.

In this country, AOC (Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, an avowed socialist and a Democrat) is pushing for---in promoting “green justice”---exactly what the farmers of France and others are pushing against. AOC wants to promote the admittedly “radical” solution of increasing taxes on the rich as much as 70 percent to fight for “green justice.”

But climate change alarmists can be found on both sides of the aisle. Just last week there was a front page story in the Wall Street Journal from an outgoing Republican congressman who said his party needs to fight climate change, otherwise they’ll lose all the millennials’ votes.

What very few people tell you about the fight for “green justice” is that even if all the nations were to reduce their carbon emissions, in line with the Paris Agreement, by the year 2100, the amount of temperature reduced would equal at most 0.17 degree centigrade---and that would be at a cost of $70 to $140 trillion dollars. It would be catastrophic for all the economies involved. Millions of human beings would suffer and possibly die—and hardest hit would be impoverished nations that are the supposed beneficiaries of “green justice.”

But climate change is “settled science,” we are told. So we have to grin and bear it. Well, what if the theory is wrong?

Listen to this dire warning: “There are ominous signs that the earth’s weather patterns have begun to change dramatically, and that these changes may portend a drastic decline in food production, with serious political implications for just about every nation on earth. The evidence in support of these predictions has now begun to accumulate so massively, that meteorologists are hard-pressed to keep up with it. Climatologists are pessimistic that political leaders will take any positive action to compensate for the climate change or even to allay its effects. The longer the planners delay, the more difficult will…will they find it to cope with climate change once the results become grim reality.”

The science is in. It’s time to roll up our sleeves and fight against global warming, right? Well, that’s a quote from Newsweek magazine, April 28, 1975, and they were talking about global cooling.

Am I to understand that the earth was getting so cold 45 years ago that we were facing catastrophic results if we did not act, but now, just decades later, the problem is the exact opposite?

My wife grew up in Norway and was in university in that country in the 1970s. She said the experts in those days were saying that humanity is facing a crisis because of global cooling and we need to implement three things to fight it:

1) Global governance,

2) Redistribution of wealth (i.e., socialism on a global scale),

3) Population control.

Today’s climate change alarmists essentially push for the same three things. Ultimately, too many humans are the problem, according to the climate change alarmists of different eras. But the Bible says that human beings are the capstone of creation, and that God has made them the stewards of the earth.

“Green justice” is promoted supposedly on behalf of the world’s poor. In reality, the poor would be doomed to a life far worse than they know now, if they are denied cheap energy for things like cooking and refrigeration.

Climatologist Dr. Roy Spencer, a noted meteorologist and author, observes that the earth goes through various cycles of cooling and warming of its own accord. Even if man’s activity impacts it, it is not the dominant factor.

Dr. Cal Beisner, a Christian theologian and the spokesman for the Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation, points out that God has made the earth, and it is basically stable, even as it goes through various heating and cooling cycles.

So the battle over green justice and yellow vests is ultimately worldviews in conflict.

In light of the Marxist agenda behind the green justice movement, we could say that climate change alarmism is like a watermelon---green on the outside, red on the inside.