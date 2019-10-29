How to start a witnessing conversation

Fear is undoubtedly the greatest hurdle to overcome before we can share our faith. At times we are afraid to even mention the things of God because we fear rejection, or not being able to answer a difficult question, or sounding like a religious nut, etc. But there is a way to bring up the subject of God without mentioning the “uncomfortable” issues of sin, Judgment Day, Hell, etc.

Let’s start from the beginning. You see a stranger sitting on a park bench. You feel the stirrings of your conscience telling you that if you cared about this man’s eternal destiny, you should witness to him. A cold fear grips you at the thought of approaching a complete stranger. So, try this approach. Break the ice by saying a warm, “Good morning!” Then watch for his reaction. More than likely he will be a little surprised by the kindness of your voice, and reply, “Good morning.” The ice is melted. Now you can test the waters.

You have a gospel tract in your pocket, so hand it to him along with a friendly, “Did you get one of these?” He takes it because you have stirred his curiosity, and you quickly follow it with, “It’s a gospel tract. What do you think happens after someone dies?”

Again, watch for his reaction. More than likely there won’t be the slightest offense, because you have simply asked for his opinion. He will probably respond with, “I don’t know,” so you reply, “Do you think there’s a Heaven?” or “Do you think about it much?” Now listen closely to his response, which will let you know if you can dive into the waters of personal evangelism. More than likely he will say, “All the time,” or “Sometimes.”

Again, his response will gauge whether or not he is open to the things of God. Most people are, and that’s when you take the plunge. Ask him, “If there is a Heaven, do you think you will go there? Are you a good person?” and from there you take him through the Good Person Test. This may sound a little complicated, but after doing it a few times, it will become second nature.