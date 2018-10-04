Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: Washington Post) Sen. Dick Durbin D-Ill. (L) and Brett Kavanaugh (R) at the Supreme Court confirmation hearing, Sept. 5, 2018.

September 27, 2018 was a low point in our country. In the morning, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testified that, when she was in high school in the early 1980s, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh attempted to rape her, and that he and his drunk friend were joking about it.

All of this Judge Kavanaugh vehemently denies, and there has been no corroboration for her story. Now an FBI investigation has been opened to get to the bottom of it. I pray that they thoroughly get to the truth once and for all.

After gently probing into Dr. Ford's story before that Senate hearing, sex-crimes prosecutor Rachel Mitchell wrote her conclusion: "A 'he said, she said' case is incredibly difficult to prove. But this case is even weaker than that. Dr. Ford identified other witnesses to the event, and those witnesses either refuted her allegations or failed to corroborate them. For the reasons discussed below, I do not think that a reasonable prosecutor would bring this case based on the evidence before the Committee. Nor do I believe that this evidence is sufficient to satisfy the preponderance-of-the-evidence standard."

Something terrible appears to have happened to Dr. Ford. But based on everything we've seen about Brett Kavanaugh, it is not credible that he was the guilty party.

One of the things I find so ironic about this whole Kafkaesque trial of Judge Kavanaugh is the hypocrisy of those judging him.

In his statement last week, Kavanaugh noted that the Democrat members of the committee attempted to "Bork" him. But when it looked like he was going to be confirmed, "a new tactic was needed." And thus came forward the accusation that they had been sitting on for weeks—when it could easily and professionally been dealt with and properly investigated had it been brought forward in good faith.

I've noted before that to the Left, drawing from Saul Alinsky's playbook, it's okay to do these things because the ends justify the means. Power must be grabbed, whatever the cost.

The Bible says that human beings are made in the image of God. It says that we're so special that Jesus, the Son of God, died for our sins.

The Scriptures say that a human soul is more valuable than the whole world: What does it profit you if you gain the whole world and lose your soul?

But Saul Alinsky and his radical minions say: "Treat opponents not as persons, but as symbols representing interests or ideas which [the Radical] believes inimical to the welfare of the people." If you do that, then you can lie about them all you want. It's for the greater good.

Look at some of those sitting in judgment on Kavanaugh:

• Diane Feinstein sat on Dr. Ford's letter accusing Kavanaugh for several weeks, before it finally leaked, forcing Dr. Ford to have to testify (against her wishes). Reportedly, Feinstein has had a Chinese spy in her employ for 20 years, but she seems to have had no consequences for that. •Cory Booker admits that as a young man he groped a woman against her will. He called Kavanaugh "evil" and said that those who support him are participants "in evil."

• Richard Blumenthal lied about his service with the military, claiming to have been in Vietnam, when he was actually serving stateside.

And on it goes. These are the Senators extending their arms with thumbs down, like the ancient Roman Caesars when a man was condemned to die in the Coliseum.

Ted Kennedy started it off in 1987. Look at how he shamelessly lied about Robert Bork (over the very same Supreme Court Justice seat that Brett Kavanaugh has been nominated to): "Robert Bork's America is a land in which women would be forced into back-alley abortions...the doors of the Federal courts would be shut on the fingers of millions of citizens for whom the judiciary is often the only protector of the individual rights that are the heart of our democracy."

The attack of Senator Kennedy helped block Bork from serving on the Supreme Court---despite the fact that the former Chief Justice Warren Burger called Bork the most qualified candidate to be nominated to the Court in half a century. But as James Taranto of the Wall Street Journal might note, "Mary Jo Kopechne could not be reached for comment."

Let's be honest. This whole thing is about abortion. Abortion was the 800-pound gorilla in that Senate chamber. If Judge Kavanaugh were avowedly pro-abortion, even if nominated by a Republican president, this character assassination would never have taken place.

Those intent on destroying an innocent man's life and family because they don't agree with his politics act as if there is no God who will one day hold all of us accountable. But there is.

Jerry Newcombe, D.Min., is an on-air host/senior producer for D. James Kennedy Ministries. He has written/co-written 28 books, e.g., The Unstoppable Jesus Christ, Doubting Thomas (w/ Mark Beliles, on Jefferson), and What If Jesus Had Never Been Born? (w/ D. James Kennedy) & the bestseller, George Washington's Sacred Fire (w/ Peter Lillback) djkm.org @newcombejerry



www.jerrynewcombe.com

Engaging views and analysis from outside contributors on the issues affecting society and faith today.

CP VOICES do not necessarily reflect the views of The Christian Post. Opinions expressed are solely those of the author(s).