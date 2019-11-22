Love NEVER fails

The Bible declares, “The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end” (Lamentations 3:22). Reading this truth is one thing but accepting is something altogether different. Our own Jennifer Driscoll writes of her journey of embracing God’s love.

When you hear, “love never fails,” do you question it?

Has someone let you down in life? Have you experienced rejection? Have you experienced abandonment?

Life’s experiences can cause us to question love. We will never understand love if we are relying on human interactions. We can only understand love when we look at the One who IS Love.

God’s love is unending, unfailing, and is never based on what you do, or do not do, for that matter. His love is rock-solid, intent on benefiting the one loved, regardless of the cost. God never withholds love because we have been disobedient. God never stops pursuing us with His love because we have ignored him or walked away.

“The LORD appeared to us in the past, saying: ‘I have loved you with an everlasting love; I have drawn you with unfailing kindness.’” Jeremiah 31:3

What is love? God’s love never fails.

God’s love meets every single need you may have. Every void that may be left from a difficult childhood, every void left from a toxic relationship, every void left from an illness or financial struggle.

This unfailing love is everything you need to find peace, joy, wholeness and happiness.

I’ve realized in my own experiences that I didn’t know God’s love could heal an area because I was already filling that void with something of my choice, something that made my flesh have temporary satisfaction.

I’ve struggled most of my life with feeling unlovable. I experienced rejection at a very young age, and it created a root of unworthiness in my heart that led to abusive relationships.

It was not until I believed God loved me, and I allowed His love to penetrate my broken heart that I experienced a joy and confidence no human love could ever offer.

Let me tell you friends, when you experience this transforming love of God after a lifetime of rejection and unworthiness, you cannot help but allow it to overflow onto others. When I handed over my lenses of rejection and replaced them with lenses of love, I was able to see others’ anger, pain, unhappiness, and offense as a need for God’s unfailing love.

When you step out, whether it is to the grocery store, the gas station or your workplace, and you keep your lenses of love on, you will experience life’s interactions in an entirely new way.

I can tell you that now, more than ever, our world needs to experience more of God’s love. That happens through His children being filled up to the point of overflow so that it can impact those they come in contact with.

Are you in need of His unfailing, unending love today?

He loves you. Right where you are. There is not one single thing you need to do to earn this love, but sometimes to receive this love you must surrender ― give up those things that are taking His place.

“I am the Lord your God, who brought you up out of Egypt. Open wide your mouth and I will fill it.” Psalm 81:10

What are you grasping tight in your hand that you need to release and instead allow God’s love to replace?

This love is like a healing balm. It heals wounds.

Open your hand wide and experience God’s unfailing love in a new way. Set aside those temporary things that are filling up your time, your mind, and your heart and make room for God’s love to penetrate your heart and heal your wounds.