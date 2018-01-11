Could 2018 be the year of your comeback? As we begin a new year the anticipation is this could be your year- the year that you have a great comeback.

2017 was a tough year for some people. It was a year of setbacks, defeats and failures. But 2018 is a new year! There is hope for a comeback. The New York Giants need a comeback year, the people of Puerto Rico and Houston certainly need a comeback year. And depending on your political persuasion either the Democrats or the Republicans need a comeback year.

Maybe 2017 was a tough year for you personally. You may have gotten divorced, lost your job, had a health problem, experienced the loss of a loved one or had another setback. Whatever the case, you can turn your setback into a comeback. In fact, it is possible to get back to where you once were or even be better. Could 2018 be the year of your comeback? As we begin a new year the anticipation is this could be your year- the year that you have a great comeback.

I have written a book about how to have a comeback and can point to numerous comebacks involving countless people throughout the years. The question is not will there be comebacks in 2018 but will one of those comebacks be yours. Just as setbacks come in all shapes and sizes so do comebacks. But there are certain principles that govern comebacks. If you are going to have a comeback in the new year you will need to put them into practice.

Release Your Regrets

Regret imprisons us in guilt, depression, self-pity and indecision. These thoughts cause us to mourn choices we have made in the past. Without releasing your regrets you'll never be able to make forward progress. The preoccupation keeps you from moving into your comeback. Regret lives in the past where nothing can ever be changed. It may make you cringe every time you think about it but do yourself a favor. In the new year just let it go.

Abandon Setback Mentality

A setback mentality is when you're self-absorbed. You are focused on the setback and all the problems it has created for you. But you can't keep playing it over and over in your mind. In order to drop the setback mentality, you have to remember that this setback is temporary and it does not define your life. Refuse to go negative and keep hopeful. A shift from a setback mentality to a comeback mentality is the start to your comeback.

Exit Survival Mode

Your comeback cannot begin when you are in survival mode. You may need to be in survival mode for a time to heal but it can only be a temporary place. Survival mode is a very isolated way of living. It can be comfortable because you can dwell on how you have been wronged, how life is unfair or how things have not gone your way. But God did not put you on this earth to survive but to thrive and to have your comeback.

Make The Change

A comeback always begins with change. If you want a comeback you are going to have to change. Unless you change what you are presently doing or not doing, things are going to remain the same and there will be no comeback. Don't let fear, rationalization, discouragement, procrastination or laziness keep you from changing. Change happens when you receive new information or gain new knowledge. Change happens when you get a new attitude. Change happens when you choose to be committed to your comeback.

Restore Your Confidence

Your confidence always takes a big hit when you have a setback. Yet, confidence is crucial to a comeback, it is the power that propels you into a comeback. Confidence helps you to take advantage of opportunities because comebacks always come with new opportunities. Confidence helps you to make the decisions you need to make. Your comeback will be in part about opportunities and confident decisions you make about those opportunities.

Resurrect Your Dreams

Setbacks do not control your life – you control your life. You can decide to dream again. No matter what has happened don't allow your setback to define you anymore. Become determined to move forward into your dream. Don't allow your dream to falter and fade away. What is it that you want more than anything? To make your dream a reality the discipline must match the desire. It is not about what has happened but what is next for you. Take direct, specific action toward your dream.

A comeback is possible but it does take work. Putting into practice these principles will help you overcome your setback. Everyone from athletes, to celebrities, to entire industries have proved it is possible. With God's help you have the potential to write your comeback story in 2018!

Rick McDaniel is the author of the recently released book Turn Your Setbacks Into Comebacks. He is also the founder/senior pastor of Richmond Community Church in Richmond, VA.

Orginally posted at FoxNews.com.

