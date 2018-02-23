(Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Drake) Daniel Journey (C), an 18-year-old senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, attends a community prayer vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at his school, at Parkridge Church in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 15, 2018. Journey said he lost two friends he had known and grown up with since they were 7-years-old in the shooting.

Neil Degrasse Tyson is not only one of the new darlings of the mainstream progressive media, he is basically the new Carl Sagan. I can say that because he was the presenter of the updated version of Sagan's 1980 television series "Cosmos" which become one of the most watched science documentaries of the 20th century and set the standard for other shows like it to follow, including the recent follow-up. A second Cosmos series with Tyson is currently in the pipeline.

With the Parkland, Fla. school shooting added to the list of many other school shootings, Tyson decided to present his remedy on his Twitter feed to help the human race heal and better themselves.

"Evidence collected over many years, obtained from many locations, indicates that the power of Prayer is insufficient to stop bullets from killing school children."

Harvard psychologist and outspoken humanist Stephen Pinker chimed in on MSNBC's "Hugh Hewitt": "What was the benevolent shepherd doing while the teenager was massacring his classmates? If you're counting on God to make the world a better place you are probably going to make the world a worse place because he is not listening and we saw that yesterday."

He's not alone. The Freedom From Religion Foundation likes to remind those who pray daily that "Nothing Fails Like Prayer." While certain elements of the so-called enlightenment coupled with scientific advances might have debunked certain superstitions, they moved us away from God's law and embraced evil ideals.

I am sure that most if not all Big "A" Atheists embrace and admire the ideals and philosophies of Charles Darwin. Darwin's ideals of natural selection and evolution were taken to heart by several different men over the years. Jeffrey Dahmer in an interview with NBC News said that he believed in Darwinian evolution and that led him to become a serial killer and sex offender. He received a life sentence but along the way, he renounced his belief in Darwin and embraced creationism. Dahmer was murdered by another prisoner in Nov. 1994.

Adolf Hitler's vision of a new Germany only came on the world stage not only because of the of the theories of Darwin but also from the notions of Friedrich Nietzsche. Nietzsche believed that those who are stronger in the world must attack, conquer and eventually murder those who are weaker than they are. Did you know that Nietzsche admitted that his conclusions came from Lucifer himself? He actually said it. Nietzsche's "might makes right" view coupled with Darwin's "survival of the fittest" proved to be a toxic cocktail for the human race.

Eric Harris drank this toxin via his education in the public education system. Many at Columbine High School in Denver, Colo. would pay the price. This included Cassie Bernall who was immortalized by many evangelical Christians in the Michael W. Smith song "This Is Your Time."

Just another consequence of forbidding the existence of God in the public school classroom in the name of "separation of church and state." You can't honor God for they say He does not exist. We act astonished when another school shooting happens or a would-be tyrant tries to play God, and yet these humanists want us to be better ourselves without God's help. They are true fools, or they know God exists and they are trying to weasel out of accountability for their sinful actions.

Harris and Dahmer were men with little to no power and it did not end well for either of them. The masterminds like Tyson and Pinker who have money and are well-off are in high places, can seek to use their leverage to empower people and advance causes that fit with their visions of what they think will be a better world. They will fail as well.

Trouble is, it will likely lead to another tyrant who demands that the human race renounces God. Jeffrey Dahmer believed in Darwinian evolution, took ideas of creationism that turned him around before he was murdered by another prisoner. Eric Harris took Darwin's doctrine of Natural Selection no differently than Hitler. He paid attention to the "teacher rap" and took it to heart. Friedrich Nietzsche admitted being influenced by the devil himself. His views influenced Harris and Hitler.

Who are we going to allow to influence us? Neil Degrasse Tyson? Stephen Pinker? The mainstream media? There are consequences for kicking God out of schools and breaking His laws-we are seeing it today.

