My top 10 favorite evangelism quotes
I love quotes. They are short, pithy and to the point. One wisdom nugget, powerfully expressed, has the ability to change the course of the life of everyone who reads it.
I am a collector of quotes, especially on subjects I am passionate about. One of these topics is evangelism. My prayer is that they will motivate you to win souls. Here are my top 10 favorite evangelism quotes:
The main business is the saving of souls. This one thing I do. – Charles Spurgeon
If people actually believed there was a heaven and a hell, it would make a soul winner out of everyone. – Kenneth E. Hagin
Hell enlarges itself daily, and the church is partially at fault. Never-dying souls are flooding into hell – can you bear to keep the gospel silent? Can you bear to go on living for yourself – to remain stoic, dead, and religious – while a dying world plunges into the flames? – Keith Collins
The Great Commission is not an option to be considered; it is a command to be obeyed. – Hudson Taylor
We call ourselves the army of the Lord, while millions die having never heard the name of Jesus. I wonder what the angels call us? – C.T. Studd
You are either a missionary or a mission field. – Corrie Ten Boom
The indifference of the church to the Great Commission is sending people to hell. – Ebenezer Carpio
Any church that is not seriously involved in fulfilling the Great Commission has forfeited its biblical right to exist. – Oswald J. Chambers
You have nothing to do but to save souls. Therefore spend and be spent in this work. – John Wesley
Imagine if every Christian walked in their calling how quickly the world would be won for Jesus Christ. – Jamie Morgan
Jamie Morgan is lead pastor of Life Church (Assemblies of God) in Williamstown, NJ. She graduated with her Master of Arts in Practical Theology from Oral Roberts University and is pursuing her Doctor of Ministry at the Assemblies of God Theological Seminary. Jamie is the author of“A Journey to Ministry: Discover Your Calling, Purpose, and Destiny.”