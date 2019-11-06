I love quotes. They are short, pithy and to the point. One wisdom nugget, powerfully expressed, has the ability to change the course of the life of everyone who reads it.

I am a collector of quotes, especially on subjects I am passionate about. One of these topics is evangelism. My prayer is that they will motivate you to win souls. Here are my top 10 favorite evangelism quotes:

The main business is the saving of souls. This one thing I do. – Charles Spurgeon

If people actually believed there was a heaven and a hell, it would make a soul winner out of everyone. – Kenneth E. Hagin

Hell enlarges itself daily, and the church is partially at fault. Never-dying souls are flooding into hell – can you bear to keep the gospel silent? Can you bear to go on living for yourself – to remain stoic, dead, and religious – while a dying world plunges into the flames? – Keith Collins

The Great Commission is not an option to be considered; it is a command to be obeyed. – Hudson Taylor

We call ourselves the army of the Lord, while millions die having never heard the name of Jesus. I wonder what the angels call us? – C.T. Studd

You are either a missionary or a mission field. – Corrie Ten Boom

The indifference of the church to the Great Commission is sending people to hell. – Ebenezer Carpio

Any church that is not seriously involved in fulfilling the Great Commission has forfeited its biblical right to exist. – Oswald J. Chambers

You have nothing to do but to save souls. Therefore spend and be spent in this work. – John Wesley

Imagine if every Christian walked in their calling how quickly the world would be won for Jesus Christ. – Jamie Morgan