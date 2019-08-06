The second look

As I think of it now, it was probably the beginning of an obsessive compulsive trait. I was probably five or six—and whenever I was out with my parents, if I’d see something interesting—a display case, or a toy, or a pretty picture, I’d touch it once. But for some unexplainable reason, before my feet could move, I needed to touch it again. I never told anyone about this strange need.

Somehow, very soon and without my awareness, that tendency left me without a trace.

Or perhaps the trait evolved later in life. While I don’t need to touch things twice, whenever I visit a new place, or see something beautiful, I tell myself to take a second look, and make it last in my mind.

With the ease of smartphones, we can just as easily snap a photo. But when I stop myself, steady my eyes for a second and final look, it is not digitally stored, but it goes from my eye, to my mind, directly to my heart.

Obsessive? Perhaps. But I remember many places and things I’ve seen just by thinking about them once again. And as we take this journey here, looking at all God has for us, we know the best is still ahead.

“But in keeping with his promise we are looking forward to a new heaven and a new earth, where righteousness dwells.” 2 Peter 3:13