What Are We to Make of the New (Atheist? Trans? Gay?) Conservatives?

Expand | Collapse Michael Brown holds a Ph.D. in Near Eastern Languages and Literatures from New York University and has served as a professor at a number of seminaries. He is the author of 25 books and hosts the nationally syndicated, daily talk radio show, the Line of Fire.

What does it mean to be a conservative? What separates those on the right from those on the left?

In the past, being a conservative normally meant that you held firmly to traditional moral values.

That you were pro-life and pro-marriage.

That God and the Bible played an important role in your life.

It also meant you favored smaller government and reduction in taxes and a strong military. But for many conservatives, those were the secondary issues. Faith and family came first.

Today, there's a new type of conservative. Today we have conservatives who are atheists. And we have transgender conservatives. And gay conservatives. Some of them are even "married" to their same-sex partners.

What are we to make of these new conservatives?

On the one hand, the more voices opposing the radical left, the better. And that includes non-religious and non-traditional voices. As conservatives, our doors are wide open.

But there's another question we need to ask: Can you be a true conservative if you reject the most fundamental conservative values, starting with the biblical (and historic) definition of marriage? Can you be a true conservative if you say that gender is whatever you perceive it to be? And can you be a true conservative if you don't believe in God?

Those are the questions we take up in our second, "Consider This" video titled, "What Does It Mean to Be a Conservative?"

The reaction to our first video ("Can You Be Gay and Christian?") was quite extraordinary (and intense), to say the least.

Click here to watch the "What Does It Mean to Be a Conservative?" video, and if you find it helpful, share it with a friend. Then weigh in with your comments. We value your feedback and solidarity. Together, we're making a difference!

