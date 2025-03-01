Home Opinion 10 New Apostolic Reformation myths

Over the past decade, the term New Apostolic Reformation (NAR) has become a buzzword in certain Christian circles, often used as a pejorative label by left-leaning reporters, theologians, denominational leaders, and some parachurch ministries.



Originally coined by Dr. Peter Wagner to describe a global movement of independent charismatic churches embracing apostolic leadership, the term has since been misapplied to many leaders, movements, and ideologies — many of which bear little resemblance to Wagner’s original definition.

The following are 10 common myths about the NAR.

1. Everyone who uses the term 'apostolic' is part of the NAR

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

One of the biggest fallacies is that anyone who embraces the term “apostolic” or who leads a network of churches is automatically part of the NAR. However, Scripture clearly defines apostolic ministry (Eph. 4:11) and has existed for 2,000 years. Throughout church history, leaders have recognized apostolic functions without subscribing to the extreme caricatures associated with NAR. The term apostolic refers to a biblical pattern of leadership and mission, not a centralized movement. Furthermore, the office of Bishop became the term used starting in the second century by most Christian movements to describe apostolic succession. Hence, even though they usually did not use the term “apostle,” they still believed in apostolic ministry and never negated the fivefold ministry in the Western and Eastern Church.

2. The NAR is an organized global movement like a denomination

Critics of NAR often present it as a structured, hierarchical organization with a unified doctrine and leadership. In reality, there is no central governing body, no universal statement of faith, and no formal organizational structure that unites so-called NAR leaders. While some apostolic networks exist, they usually function independently, with no singular authority governing them.

3. USCAL has authority over all those who are considered NAR in the USA

Some online critics mistakenly claim that the United States Coalition of Apostolic Leaders (USCAL), which I founded in 2013, is the hub of the NAR. (I transitioned out of leading it in January 2023) This assertion is false. First, USCAL was intentionally structured as a horizontal association, not an authoritarian vertical body. We never adhered to some of the extreme characterizations of NAR and even took a stand against them. Many national leaders commonly associated with NAR have never been part of USCAL, and I have no personal relationship with most of them. Thus, when a person associated with the so-called NAR is embroiled in a controversy, heresy, or scandal, USCAL has no ecclesial authority to discipline them or remove them from ministry. The only ecclesial authority USCAL has is to remove someone from its membership ranks.

(For more on this, read my book “The Global Apostolic Movement and the Progress of the Gospel.”)

4. The NAR is a new movement originating from the USA

Many assume that NAR is an American export, but its roots trace back to independent church movements in Africa and Asia in the early 20th century. Wagner noted that the apostolic movement gained significant traction in the Global South, where indigenous leaders established self-governing, self-sustaining churches outside Western denominational structures. Today, many of the fastest-growing apostolic movements exist in Latin America, Africa, and Asia, demonstrating its global nature.

5. All so-called apostles try to exert authority over churches and pastors

Apostolic leadership, as described in the New Testament, is not about hierarchical control but about servant leadership and spiritual fathering. While some may abuse the title, most apostolic leaders I know operate with humility and a heart to serve. They do not demand submission from pastors but instead, seek to equip and empower local churches. Just as in the early church, true apostolic leaders today function relationally, not as authoritarian rulers.

6. The NAR promotes Dominionism and political takeover

One of the most exaggerated myths is that the so-called NAR movement seeks to take over governments and establish a theocracy. While some individuals within the broader charismatic world may unfortunately use the term “dominion” to describe cultural influence, the mainstream global movement is far from advocating unlawful political takeovers. (However, in a democracy, they have as many rights as every other citizen: to advocate for their own values, encourage people to vote, and promote a candidate and political party of their choice.)

However, cultural influence that comports with Scripture is about reaching every person in every sphere of society through love, service, and moral influence—not coercive control. The Great Commission (Matt. 28:18-20) calls the church to focus on making disciples, not on seizing political power.

7. Apostolic leaders teach extra-biblical revelation

Some critics claim that all NAR apostles believe in receiving new, authoritative revelation equal to Scripture. While prophetic insight is a biblical reality, responsible apostolic leaders affirm the supremacy of Scripture and test prophetic words against the Word of God. Those who teach doctrines contradicting the Bible operate outside biblical apostolic parameters.

8. The NAR promotes a prosperity Gospel agenda

While some high-profile leaders associated with NAR emphasize prosperity theology, this is not an inherent tenet of apostolic ministry. Many apostolic leaders advocate for biblical stewardship, generosity, and economic empowerment without promoting the excesses of the prosperity gospel. The assumption that all apostolic leaders are driven by materialism is a generalization that does not hold up under scrutiny. (There are many persecuted apostolic leaders in China, Indonesia, India, Iran, and many other parts of the world that do not live in an environment to leverage material prosperity.)

9. Every megachurch pastor or charismatic leader is part of the NAR

Some critics lump together every well-known megachurch pastor, prophet, or charismatic leader under the NAR umbrella. However, many of these leaders do not consider themselves part of the NAR or adhere to the core ideas attributed to it. For example, pastors who believe in continuing spiritual gifts or embracing New Testament church structures are often mischaracterized as NAR when they have no formal or ideological connection to the movement.

10. The NAR represents the greatest threat to the Church today

While some apostolic networks exist, errors and abuses do not constitute the greatest danger to the church. The more pressing threats include biblical illiteracy, secularism, moral compromise, and the decline of gospel-centered preaching. Many mischaracterized and targeted as NAR leaders are actively evangelizing, planting churches, and making disciples — far from being a threat, they are a blessing to the body of Christ! Disagreements over church governance or ministry philosophy should not distract from the church’s real spiritual battles today.

Conclusion

The hysteria surrounding the so-called NAR has led to misinformation, misrepresentation, and unnecessary division in the body of Christ. While addressing errors and unbiblical practices wherever they arise is important, painting all apostolic (movement)leaders with the same broad brush is neither accurate nor productive.