10 tips to reduce stress and really enjoy your holidays

"We’ve got to do better next year.”



How many of us said these words after the holidays last year? Overdoing it with too much food, family, friends, and festivities, we once again found ourselves facing the brutal reality that we didn’t plan effectively or discipline ourselves the way we should’ve.



Isn’t it time that we make a quality decision to prepare ourselves to minimize stress and avert burnout, sickness, and feelings of failure once again?



From 50 years of ministry experience and lessons, I’ve learned from my own missteps. Let me share some practical steps to help us navigate this holiday and New Year season that’s meant to be filled with faith and fun! Deliberate decisions versus good intentions pave the way so this year let’s be proactive and intentional so we’ll reap the rewards.



As we survey the suggestions, stay flexible and seek the ideal while simultaneously facing what is real. Don’t get bound by busyness and perfection. Be like Mary who was spending time with Jesus while her sister Martha was anxious about many things (Luke 10:38-42).

Keep communion with God uppermost



Having found peace with God we maintain the peace of God by spending regular time in His presence. As Jesus awoke in the morning and went to a solitary place to pray (Mark 1:3-5) let’s resist the “tyranny of the urgent” and follow in His footsteps. Taking time for worship, reflection and scripture keep our relationship with Him fresh so we stay on the right track for a peaceful and productive day.



2. Stay in sync with sleep



Falling prey to a pattern of staying up late, shooting the breeze, and snacking takes its toll. Anxiety adversely affects our immune systems and an antidote is regular nights of restorative good sleep. Purpose to keep a clear conscience and claim the promise of Psalm 4:8 “I will both lie down and sleep in peace.” Then pray the blessing of Numbers 6:24-27, which concludes with a provision for God to “give you peace.” This is something that my wife and I integrate into our own marriage.



3. Take time to plan



If you fail to plan, you plan to fail!

With all the activities and demands of the holidays, don’t spontaneously take things “on the fly.” It is important to pray and plan. You don’t lose track of your keys when you put them in the same place!



Sit down with your spouse and put on a master calendar tentative commitments upon which you both agree. Space things out. Allow for the unexpected. Revisit the calendar often to make adjustments. Assign food assignments for extended family gatherings so you’re not doing it all!



4. Set boundaries and learn to say no



In John 11:9, Jesus said, “Are there not 12 hours in the day?” We all have the same pie to slice wisely. Don’t be a people pleaser. Learn how to decline invitations graciously: “Janice, thanks for your invitation but we ask your understanding in having to decline at this time after checking out calendar.”



5. Plan your spending



It’s important to set a budget and stick to it! It’s commendable to want to bless everyone but not at the expense of drifting into debt. God wants us to be generous and good stewards at the same time for which we’ll one day give an account.



6. Cultivate calm surroundings



Jesus is the “Prince of Peace” and we shouldn’t surrender the peaceful presence of God to circumstances. At home, be proactive in nurturing an atmosphere of tranquility while minimizing tension. See strife as an enemy so resolve conflict quickly, stopping the “little foxes that spoil the vine” (Song of Solomon 2:15).



Turn on relaxing worship music or Christmas carols and light candles (with little ones get battery-operated ones!). Calming background music and the scent of candles help foster an environment to soothe the soul.



7. Maintain healthy habits



Holidays are notorious for interrupting workouts, walking, and wellness routines. Interruptions occur but it can be a time for creative alternatives like taking Christmas light walking tours or strolling the mall. The Bible highlights times for feasting so celebrate the season but curb your appetite by drinking a glass of water and enjoying some fresh fruit before dinner parties.



8. Avoid antagonism



James 1:19 says, “Let everyone be swift to hear, slow to speak, and slow to anger.” Commit to civility before any social gatherings and steer clear of controversial issues. Remember the wise words of Proverbs 17:14 “The beginning of strife is as when one let’s out water; therefore, abandon contention before a quarrel starts.”

9. Lighten up and laugh



In turbulent times, remember: “A merry heart does good like a medicine” (Prv. 17:22). Daily thank God for blessings. Read an inspiring book. Take a nap. Watch an uplifting movie like “The Chosen”, “It’s a Wonderful Life”, “Elf” or reruns of situation comedies like “I Love Lucy” or “Leave it to Beaver.”



10. Prioritize people



Limit your time on the Internet! Devote your time to meaningful interaction with family, friends, and fellow human beings by shutting off social media and staring at your screens. Sit down and connect with others in person or on the phone. Listen. Inquire. Empathize. Learn. Reminisce. Commiserate. Pray for each other and maybe even lead someone to the Lord!



Here’s the deal: During turbulent times remember we’re in this together for the glory of God and the advancement of His glorious Gospel. Let’s position ourselves for peace and prosperous days ahead. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!



