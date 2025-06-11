Home Opinion 3 steps to tear down Satan's lies and break free

When our golden retriever, Baker, was a puppy, we installed an electric fence to keep him safe. It didn’t take long for him to learn his boundaries.

Years later, Baker no longer wears his collar because he won’t go near the perimeter. Technically, he’s free to roam, but he doesn’t believe he is.

He stays within a boundary that no longer exists.

And that’s exactly what the enemy wants for us.

When lies become strongholds

Satan tempts us with lies that skew our perspective and keep us stuck. Lies like:

“You will always struggle with fear.”

“God can’t possibly forgive you.”

“If God loved you, things would be different in your life.”

“You’ll never break free from that sin.”

Sound familiar?

Just like Baker, we often live inside invisible fences, stuck in lies we’ve come to believe.

Over time, these thought patterns do more than linger; they take root. They shape our behavior, drive our decisions, and become strongholds. And while it can feel hopeless to break free, God’s Word assures us that freedom is possible:

“For though we walk in the flesh, we are not waging war according to the flesh. For the weapons of our warfare are not of the flesh but have divine power to destroy strongholds. We destroy arguments and every lofty opinion raised against the knowledge of God, and take every thought captive to obey Christ” (2 Corinthians 10:3–5, ESV).

The enemy’s strategy vs. God’s battle plan

The enemy knows your weaknesses and areas of vulnerability and aims his fiery darts accordingly. He whispers lies that often seem like truth.

Jesus called Satan “the father of lies.” If we’re not on guard, we’re vulnerable to believing his deception and lured into spiritual strongholds. These can include fear, insecurity, unforgiveness, lust, jealousy, shame, anger, and more!

When you’re stuck in a stronghold, it’s possible to know what God’s Word says yet still default to familiar lies. But here’s the good news:

No follower of Jesus needs to stay stuck in a stronghold.

Spiritual captivity requires a spiritual battle plan. Thankfully, God provided us with one!

We cannot let our Bibles gather dust, however. We must engage in the battle, put on the full armor of God, pick up the Sword of the Spirit, and wield it.

“Be strong in the Lord and in His mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil” (Ephesians 6:10–11).

When we engage in spiritual warfare, we fight from a position of victory, not defeat.

Three steps to tearing down strongholds

1. Recognize the Lie

Before you can dismantle a lie, you have to recognize it.

Lies can be subtle. Sometimes we’ve believed them so long, they feel like truth woven into the fabric of how we think and live.

It’s essential to know God’s Word if we want to discern what’s false.

2. Replace the lie with truth

Once the lie is exposed, confront it with God’s Word.

Write it down. Memorize it. Declare it out loud when the lie resurfaces.

If fear is your battle, stop the spiral by declaring, “It is written: ‘For God has not given me a spirit of fear, but of power, love, and a sound mind’” (2 Timothy 1:7).

Strongholds are like mental fortresses. They weren’t built in a day, and they won’t fall in one either. Like hammering a nail, you’ll need repeated, consistent blows of truth.

3. Abide in God’s truth

It may feel awkward at first to think and believe differently. We need to remember that feelings aren’t our authority; God’s Word is.

Your emotions may rise and fall like waves, but God’s Word stands firm. Once you've identified a lie and know the truth that refutes it, ask yourself: Will you exalt your feelings, or submit to God’s authority as truth?

As we abide in Him through prayer and His Word, our minds are renewed.

Don’t forget who you are in Christ

Spiritual battle isn’t fought by your strength, in your intellect, or according to your strategy.

Jesus conquered the grave, and our victory is in Him alone.

As a follower of Jesus, you don’t fight for victory — you fight from it!

So, pick up your sword, my friend. Reject the lies. Stand firm in the truth that defines you as you take your thoughts captive and make them obedient to Christ.

Victory is already yours. It’s time to walk in it.