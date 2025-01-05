Home Opinion 7 challenges when you transition in life

Every transition in life — whether personal, professional, or spiritual — comes with its own challenges. For believers, transition seasons are not just about moving from one phase of life to another, but about stepping into new levels of purpose and calling.



These seasons are often accompanied by spiritual and emotional shifts that can be difficult to navigate. In this article, we will explore seven significant challenges that individuals face during times of transition, particularly for those seeking to discern God’s will for their lives.

1. A hard time letting go of the past

One of the most difficult aspects of transitioning into a new season is letting go of the past. Often, our identity, comfort, and sense of security are tied to the familiar places, roles, and relationships of our previous season. This creates an emotional attachment that makes it hard to release what once was, even when we know God is calling us into something new.

In Philippians 3:13-14, Paul encourages believers to “forget what is behind and strain toward what is ahead.” This doesn’t mean we literally forget our past, but rather that we stop allowing it to define us or hold us back. Transition requires a willingness to embrace the unknown and trust that God’s plans for the future are greater than anything we have experienced before. Letting go of the past is an act of faith that opens the door for new opportunities and growth.

2. Others have a hard time letting go

Sometimes, it’s not just us who struggle with letting go of the past — those around us can also have a hard time adjusting to our new season. Whether it’s family, friends, or colleagues, the people closest to us may be more comfortable with who we are rather than who we are becoming. This resistance can create tension and confusion, as they may not understand why you are moving in a new direction or why things can’t stay the way they were.

3. Those close to you don’t discern your new season

One of the most painful challenges of transition is when those closest to you don’t discern the new season you are stepping into. They may still see you through the lens of your previous roles, experiences, or capabilities, failing to recognize the new level of responsibility or calling God is placing on your life. This lack of discernment can lead to misunderstanding, isolation, and even feelings of rejection.

Even when Jesus began His public ministry, many of His family members and hometown friends didn’t recognize His new season (John 7:5). This is why it’s essential to stay grounded in God’s voice and trust His leading, even when others don’t fully understand.

4. You don’t fully understand your new season

Transition often brings uncertainty, and it’s not uncommon to feel unclear about what your new season entails. You may sense God leading you into something different, but the details and direction are not yet fully revealed.

One of the most complex and unsettling aspects of transition is this experience of liminality — a term that refers to being in an “in-between” space, a threshold where you have left one phase behind but have not yet fully entered the next. This state of liminality can be disorienting because it leaves you in a place where you no longer fully belong to your old season, but you don’t yet fully understand your new season.

When you don’t fully understand your new season, lean into God’s presence and allow Him to guide you incrementally. He often reveals His plans as we walk in obedience, not before.

5. You cannot depend upon your natural wisdom or resources to go to the next level

In times of transition, it becomes clear that natural wisdom and resources are often insufficient to navigate the next level of your calling. What worked in your previous season may not work in your new one. This can be a humbling realization, but it’s also an invitation to deeper dependence on God. Proverbs 3:5-6 reminds us to “trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.”

As God leads you into new challenges and opportunities, He will often strip away your reliance on human strategies and resources so that you will depend solely on Him. This dependency is not a sign of weakness, but rather a recognition that God’s ways are higher than ours (Isaiah 55:8-9). In this way, transition becomes a crucible for deepening your faith and reliance on God’s provision and wisdom.

6. Higher level of pressure

New seasons bring new responsibilities, and with them comes a higher level of pressure. Whether it’s managing a growing organization, leading a larger team, or navigating more complex decisions, the weight of leadership increases as you step into new levels of influence. This can lead to stress, and even a temptation to revert to old habits or coping mechanisms.

However, it’s important to remember that with each new level, God provides the grace and strength you need to endure. As Paul reminds us in 2 Corinthians 12:9, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” Transition may bring increased pressure, but it’s also an opportunity for God to demonstrate His power in and through you as you rely on Him.

7. Higher level of spiritual warfare and resistance

Finally, with every new season comes a higher level of spiritual warfare and resistance. The enemy doesn’t want you to step into the fullness of your calling, so he will often ramp up attacks during times of transition. This can manifest in various ways — temptation, discouragement, relational conflicts, or spiritual oppression. Ephesians 6:12 reminds us that “our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.”

It’s crucial to recognize that heightened spiritual warfare is often a sign that you’re moving in the right direction. The enemy targets those who are advancing in their calling. Therefore, be diligent in prayer, put on the full armor of God (Ephesians 6:13-17), and stay connected to a strong spiritual community that can support you during times of battle.

Transition is a challenging yet transformative time in a believer’s life. It involves letting go of the past, navigating new responsibilities, and facing increased pressure and spiritual resistance. However, these challenges are not meant to defeat us — they are part of the process God uses to prepare us for greater levels of influence and impact. By understanding the dynamics of transition and relying on God’s wisdom and grace, we can navigate these seasons successfully and step fully into the new things God has prepared for us.