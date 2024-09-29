Home Opinion 9 contrasts between His Kingdom and Christian nationalism

There has been much talk and concern regarding so-called Christian Nationalism in the past several years. I realize that there is a fine line (almost indiscernible) between extreme Christian nationalism and being patriotic.

For the record, I am willing to die for my nation. I believe it is the greatest nation on earth in spite of all its flaws and sins. Hence, I am a patriot. I support our right to have a strong military, and I believe God had a special plan for the nation from its inception. I am also strongly pro-life and pro-biblical marriage, and I advance a biblical worldview in my teachings.

I would also love to see the USA build its laws on the moral ethics of the Scriptures regarding morality and justice.

But the above does not make me a Christian nationalist since I am more committed to advancing the Gospel of the Kingdom of God than I am to the correct policies in American politics. (If a person is not born from above, they are not in the kingdom, even if they are a patriot. (John 3:3-8)) I am first a Christian and secondarily an American. Also, as a follower of Christ, I am a citizen of the world with a global concern for His kingdom to influence every nation, not just the USA.

To be fair, in the context of this article, most of the concerns related to the rise of Christian nationalism in the USA come from the radical left related to Evangelicals supporting President Trump and his goals. (This is the same radical left that already enjoys forms of “top-down dominion” over the nation in many spheres, such as mainstream media, public education, politics, entertainment, the movie industry, and health care.)

Thus, the radical left utilizes a lens of interpretation that is skewed against anything conservative evangelicals attempt to advance in public policy since they want to continue to control the public sphere and view activist biblical Christians as a threat to their desire for global domination.

However, there are also important concerns coming from conservative Evangelicals related to extreme expressions of Christian nationalism. (See our NAR and Christian Nationalism statement here.)

Consequently, this article aims to further clarify the issue by contrasting the Kingdom of God (KOG) with Christian nationalism (CN), which can be applied to any nation, not just the USA.

1. The KOG focuses on advancing the gospel, while CN focuses on advancing the nation’s politics

Although politics and economics are vital and can express biblical ethics, I am much more committed to making disciples who permeate the marketplace with biblical values and result in human flourishing.

However, it is also possible for a committed Christian to be a faithful witness to Jesus while serving in public life as an elected official.

2. The KOG produces loyalty to Christ above all else, while the CN produces loyalty to their country above all else

The KOG transcends all nations and ethnic identities (Psalm 103:19). This issue is still significant because it was only in the mid-20th century that we witnessed so-called “Christian nationalists” turn a blind eye to the 3rd Reich when the majority of the German church aligned with Hitler against the world. If it happened once, it can and will continue to happen again to a non-discerning church that aligns with totalitarianism from the left (Hitler, who was a national socialist Fascist) not the right.

3. The KOG produces martyrs for the cause of Christ. CN produces citizens who are willing to die for their nation above all else

Although I am willing to defend my neighbor and die for my nation, the greatest honor is to die for the sake of Christ and His kingdom. Of course, the argument can also be made that my faith in God makes me an even better citizen who would be willing to die for their nation. (Hence, it concerns motive, not merely actions.)

4. The KOG raises the banner of Jesus above all else. CN raises the national flag above all else.

During this bitter political season, I have witnessed Christians fight on social media, getting nasty and condescending towards those with a different political view. (Consequently, said Christians are jeopardizing the eternity of unbelievers who may be the recipients of their acerbic political rants!)

5. The KOG promotes God’s interests above the world, while the CN promotes the interests of the nation above the kingdom

In the Old Testament, prophets like Jeremiah, Amos, Jonah, Micaiah, Isaiah, Elijah, and more declared words from the Lord that were not politically expedient for the nation of Israel. (IE, They prophesied looming captivity and destruction for their disobedience to God.) Consequently, we in the KOG should have our essential allegiance to Christ and His gospel, even if it does not comport with our nation’s rank-and-file policies and economic health.

6. The KOG views the world through a biblical lens, while CN does so merely through a geopolitical lens.

As Christians, we are called to interpret national politics through the lens of Scripture. Unfortunately, nationalists interpret the bible through the lens of their political and national identity.

7. The KOG is dependent upon Christ as King of kings. CN is dependent upon both the ideology of its nation and its rulers.

Some Christian nationalists act as though their choice for a leader (president or prime minister) is some Messianic figure that their nation depends upon to rescue it from the hands of the evil one single-handedly. In the USA, no matter who ultimately gets elected president, the nation is in trouble unless the church passionately seeks God for an awakening that will organically transform our ethos.

8. Followers of the KOG are passionate about a Christ-centered global awakening, and adherents of nationalism are passionate about an ideological awakening

Politically active Christians can be kingdom-centered even while they are campaigning for a leader or a cause. It is okay to be passionate about politics, policy, and the economy for the sake of our country’s well-being. That being said, it is truly a fine line to discern the difference between passionately loving our country and an unhealthy expression of nationalism (that is blind to everything else except reclaiming national greatness while being dispassionate about advancing the gospel).

9. Christ’s followers are primarily identified with the KOG. Nationalists derive their identity from their nation

At the end of the day, Christ’s followers are called to derive their primary identity from their sonship with the Father (Romans 8:14-17). This makes them a partaker of the Kingdom of the Father, out of which they live and move and have their being (Acts 17:28; Colossians 1:13). This is different from those who wrap the gospel with the flag of their nation, which gives the impression that their primary identity is derived from their country, not the kingdom.