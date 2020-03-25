A missionary's prayer: Armor of God to face coronavirus

What if you have a sickness, like the coronavirus, in your town? Can the armor of God, found in Ephesians 6, help you if you are feeling frightened? Can you find wisdom that the armor of God provides for the battles of life? Most definitely! Here is the way I am handling the chaos of the coronavirus.



Heavenly Father, You see all. You are aware that the coronavirus is very dangerous to us. You are Truth. You know the truth. Thank you for your protection. Help me to look at this virus through your eyes. I pray for those affected. I put on the belt of truth, and I do not want to hoard anything or become selfish, but to trust You, my Shepherd, Who knows the dangers. Protect me from fear of the unknown.



Lord, I pray that the righteousness of Christ would flow in and through me. You know what is right and best. Help us all to make right decisions concerning our health. I pray that others would see Christ in me.



Lord God, prepare me with the gospel of peace, that Jesus Christ died for our sins, was buried, and rose again. I pray for you to open doors for me to comfort others, and direct them to the gospel of Christ and the peace of God. As we feel such an unrest in our country, and the world, because of the coronavirus, may you equip me to be an ambassador for Christ, bringing hope to others through your Holy Scriptures.



May the shield of faith quiet my heart, and result in peace that passes all human understanding. When others have fear gripping their heart, may many Christians reach out in love, directing the fearful ones to Christ. Help God’s children be strong in faith. “For God hath not given us the Spirit of fear, but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” (II Timothy 1:7)



As we see people becoming angry, fearful, full of worry, and playing the blame game, may the helmet of salvation cover all my emotions, bringing them into captivity to God’s perfect will. May I think about how great God is, and follow His leading. May I not become an emotional wreck.



Thank you, my Lord, for the Word of God, preserved for us, easy to pick up and read. This is our Sword of the Spirit. Your Word changes hearts. It gives stability and specific directions. Lead me to the exact Scripture I need in face of this virus. Give much wisdom. I will read your Word to find important counsel for myself and others. Your inspired Word is my anchor for the soul, and teacher for everyday problems. May your Word transform me!