Alerting parents: The horrific bill passing through Colorado's Legislature

A horrific bill is making its way through the Colorado legislature as we speak.

Radical legislators are rushing HB 1312 through the General Assembly under the guise of providing “legal protections for transgender individuals.”

But far from protecting an allegedly discriminated-against minority, this bill could facilitate Child Protective Services kidnapping children from parents who refuse to affirm their child’s “gender identity.”

Since 2016, in various states, Child Protective Services has removed children from homes where parents refuse to “transition” their child — either “socially” through a new name and pronouns or “medically” through damaging, experimental drugs, hormones and surgeries.

HB 1312, which has already passed the Colorado House, would formalize these practices by stipulating that in custody disputes, courts must take into consideration parents’ “deadnaming” and “misgendering” their children, likening it to abuse.

The bill also makes Colorado a destination state for parents who wish to harm their children with transgender drugs and surgeries. It prohibits Colorado courts from complying with “another state’s law that authorizes a state agency to remove a child from the child’s parent or guardian because the parent or guardian allowed the child to receive gender-affirming health-care services.”

If that wasn’t bad enough, HB 1312 adds “deadnaming” and “misgendering” to Colorado’s Anti-Discrimination Act, “prohibiting these discriminatory acts in places of public accommodation,” mandating employees and businesses use false language and play along with the transgender dogma — or else.

The legislature’s cloak-and-dagger tactics have given opponents little time to organize resistance.

The bill was introduced late in the day on Friday, March 28. On Monday, a committee hearing was scheduled for the following day. Despite the rushed schedule, over 100 people testified against the legislation. The bill passed out of committee with a 7-4 vote along party lines and was quickly approved by the full House.

Not that Democrat legislators care much what the other side thinks anyway. They have labeled opponents of the bill “hate groups,” equated them with the KKK, and said pro-family groups echo “hateful rhetoric … against the trans community.”

So much for tolerance.

It’s not hateful to make sure the government can’t rip children from the arms of a parent who believes in biological reality and who won’t participate in mutilating their child with life-altering transgender drugs, hormones and surgeries.

Indeed, the Colorado legislature is trying to force every area of society to comply with the transgender agenda.

Parents, pastors and civic leaders are speaking out against this horrific legislation. But more are needed to fight for the protection of children.

All proponents of truth can and must speak up and speak out. Refuse to remain silent.

In his renowned address “Live Not by Lies,” the great Soviet dissident Alexander Solzhenitsyn said, “The simple and most accessible key to our self-neglected liberation is this: personal non-participation in lies.”

Faced with this evil and immoral bill, Coloradans must say one of the most powerful words in the English language: No.

We refuse to comply. We will oppose every attempt to destroy parental rights, to harm struggling and confused children, and to force us to use reality-denying and biology-defying language.

Speak up now by signing a petition to all Colorado legislators opposing HB 1312. Sign up to testify before the Colorado Senate or submit a written testimony against HB 1312.

The best time to speak up and act was yesterday. The second-best time is now.

This is indeed an urgent matter. The state Senate may schedule a hearing on the bill as soon as Good Friday — hoping to catch Christians asleep and unaware. Or they may try to jam it through on the final day of the legislative session on May 7.

Will you remain silent? Or will you choose to meet the moment and act now?