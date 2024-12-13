Home Opinion Ask Chuck: Donating my Christmas bonus

Dear Chuck,

I received a Christmas bonus from my company and feel led to give to the Lord first. With so many places to give and so many requests this time of year, I’m having a hard time knowing which are reputable, trustworthy, and safe. I want to give before year-end for tax purposes.

Does Crown have any guidelines?

Cautious Giver

Dear Cautious Giver,

Praise the Lord for your bonus and desire to be generous. First, my disclaimer: I work for the best not-for-profit ministry in the world and think everyone should support Crown’s ministry! Okay … now for an unbiased answer to your great question!

Giving brings life

Charitable giving reached a high of $557.16 billion in 2023. A generous life requires the discipline to cap one’s lifestyle in order to tithe and give joyfully. Winston Churchill said, “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.”

“As for the rich in this present age, charge them not to be haughty, nor to set their hopes on the uncertainty of riches, but on God, who richly provides us with everything to enjoy.

They are to do good, to be rich in good works, to be generous and ready to share, thus storing up treasure for themselves as a good foundation for the future, so that they may take hold of that which is truly life” (1 Timothy 6:17–19 ESV).

Numerous studies prove the physical, psychological, and professional benefits of a life of giving.

During the holidays, people are happy helping others, feel good making a difference, enjoy being connected to something positive, and want to take advantage of tax deductions.

Years ago, I met a man who lived in the poor part of town in his very poor country. To look at his home, you would declare him to be poor. To look at his face, you would declare him to be rich. What immediately struck me was not his lack of material possessions, but his abundant joy. His beaming smile reflected a genuinely joyful heart. As I got to know him, I learned that he was a generous giver. In spite of what some would consider miserable poverty, he was free from the distractions of the world and focused on serving and giving to others.

How to know where to give

Pray about giving, and make sure your motives are pure. In other words, don’t give hope for something in return, even recognition. Determine what you genuinely care about, where you have received benefit, or what problems you hope to see solved in the world. This will help narrow your options to the organizations that you should research.

To ascertain the effectiveness of organizations, determine if they’re credible, legitimate, and really making a difference. Choose only those that are open and transparent, operate with integrity, and represent biblical values. Support only those that adhere to best practices in governance and accountability, are wise with their funds, and measure/report their results.

Ministry Watch and GuideStar are helpful websites where you can check a ministry’s reputation. For more information, contact the organization to ask questions about their needs and where/how funds will be used. Although the above resources do not always recognize the full impact of an organization, they are a good place to start. For example, Crown receives millions of dollars of donated radio air time and impact via a network of global partners. Those elements of our model are not recognized by these charity services, so always dig deeper.

Giving methods

Legitimate organizations have options for donating securely. Do not give over the phone. You can make a pledge but never give your credit card number or personal information. Be careful giving via text.

Do not ignore red flags! Scammers commonly choose names that sound like well-known organizations. They cannot provide proof that it is a tax-deductible group. They may thank you for a pledge you did not make while making you think you forgot then pressuring you to donate. They may ask for cash or for you to wire money; they may even offer to send someone to collect! Never give personal information to someone calling, emailing, or texting to solicit a donation.

Technology has simplified the giving process with secure online options. Donations made by December 31st are tax deductible (for those who itemize their charitable giving). Gifts made by credit card are deductible this year, even if not paid until next. Those made by check must be postmarked by the 31st even if not cashed until 2025. Allow extra time to process gifts of stock, real estate, or other assets. And keep records to verify your giving.

Check with your employer to see if they match employee contributions. I encourage business owners to consider matching gifts to inspire staff generosity that reflects company values.

Establish a will or living trust naming your favorite organization as the beneficiary of some of your assets. A trust can pay out over a period of years instead of one lump sum. Consider a giving strategy by working with our friends at NCF (National Christian Foundation) or Trust Bridge Global.

Giving cheerfully

Giving is a tangible way to show God’s love to the world. So, make a list of where your heart is leading you to give. Check it twice and do your research. Then give — generously and cheerfully. And remember Jesus in all your celebrations this season. He said, “It is more blessed to give than to receive” (Acts 20:35 NIV).

Updated December 15, 2017 article.