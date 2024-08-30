Home Opinion Ask Chuck: How do I help my teenager find a job?

Dear Chuck,

I’m encouraging my 16-year-old to get his first real job. It is not easy to do these days. My goal is to make the experience of looking for and landing a job as positive as I can. How can I encourage and prepare him?

Determined Dad

Dear Determined Dad,

Good for you! I cannot overemphasize the importance of encouraging and helping teens find a job in a healthy environment. Study after study shows that learning to work outside of the home earlier than later will benefit them for their entire life.

Benefits gained by working as teens

Develop a variety of hard skills and soft skills.

Learn how to earn and manage money wisely.

Exposure to possible career options.

Learn to focus, organize, and manage time.

Grow in self-esteem and confidence.

The downside of working as teens

May interfere with family or social activities.

Can increase time pressure and the need for sleep.

Exposure to difficult situations.

Types of work

Volunteer

Seasonal

Part-time

Contract

Internship or shadowing

Entrepreneurship

Set some motivating goals

Certainly for a teenager, getting good grades in school should not be compromised as a result of taking on an outside job. Explain the joy of earning money to save toward a car, college, or costly hobby. It can be a way for them to purchase clothes and gifts, build their own business, or cover gas and car insurance.

What to look for in a job

The location: is it close to school or home?

Is management trustworthy?

Are the other employees a good influence?

Does it fit into the school/homework/extra-curricular schedule?

What is the work environment: indoors, outside, quiet, loud, busy, slow, etc.?

Will it help narrow career interests or impact long-term goals?

What skills do you want to develop?

What is the pay? Can you earn tips or raises?

What is the dress code? Do you have to purchase a uniform?

Suggest that they seek advice from those they respect. Teachers, coaches, neighbors, family friends, and your church community can be reliable resources and provide references. They may also know of job openings.

Even though a teen may have never held an official job, he/she can create a resume that highlights any prior work and volunteer experience, mission trips, awards, accomplishments, special skills, or interests. A cover letter expands details of the resume and explains why they are interested in working for “XYZ” company. Make it interesting and sincere so they will be remembered. Do not do for them what they can do for themselves. For example, show them a sample resume, but let them write their own by themselves. Then you or a trusted individual can offer tips to improve it. You may also want to help them set appointments or network among your friends to find opportunities.

Prepare for an interview

Interviewing is a skill that improves with practice. Have your teen read and discuss the following articles: 4 Steps to Nail an Interview, 10 Things You Should Never Say in an Interview, and What Employers Really Look For.

When teens get contacted for an interview, prepare them with a variety of questions. Why are you interested in this particular job? Why do you think you would be a good fit? What do you know about our company? What are your career aspirations? If interviewed, tell them the importance of sending an appreciation message. If they do not hear back after the application is submitted, send a follow-up message expressing interest.

Encourage entrepreneurship

If no jobs become available, consider helping them start their own business. While this can be a very challenging way to get experience, if they have the drive and determination, they will make far more money than by being an employee. Jobs like window washing, mowing yards, cleaning up debris and junk, detailing cars, or painting house numbers on curbs can be low-cost and lucrative.

Learning to work and manage money

Apart from the financial benefits, learning to work with diligence and doing tasks to the best of your ability and in a timely manner is priceless. Diligence encompasses honesty, purpose, energy, excellence, and enthusiasm. All work should be as unto the Lord so that He can be seen through us. Aim to be a positive witness for the Kingdom of God.

“Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men, knowing that from the Lord you will receive the inheritance as your reward. You are serving the Lord Christ” (Colossians 3:23–24 ESV).

Emphasize good stewardship habits with the money they earn. Teach your teenager to give, save, and invest. The habit of tracking spending, creating a budget, and making short and long-term goals will prepare them for life regardless of the job they take or the education they pursue.

