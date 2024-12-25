Home Opinion What Christmas promises for the poor

Christmas is a time for joy, reflection, and the warmth of togetherness. For many, it is marked by cherished traditions and the hope of new beginnings. But for those living in poverty — the homeless, the hungry, the forgotten — Christmas can feel like a season that magnifies their struggles rather than offering relief.

Having faced my own challenges in life, I understand how easy it is to feel isolated and overlooked, especially during the holidays. Yet, Christmas carries a message that transcends circumstances. It is a season of promises — God’s promises to the poor.

From the very first Christmas, when Jesus was born in a humble manger, God’s heart for those in need has been clear. The angel’s proclamation of “good news to the poor” was not just for that night but for all time. It is a reminder that every life, no matter how broken or overlooked, has value and purpose in God’s eyes.

The power of traditions

Christmas traditions hold a special place in our hearts. Whether it’s singing carols, decorating a tree or sharing a meal, these moments create belonging and joy. But for many, poverty disrupts the possibility of such moments. The struggle to keep warm, find food, or secure shelter leaves little room for celebration.

This is where we, as a community, can step in. Through our “Champions for the Poor” initiative, I’ve seen how simple acts of kindness — a shared meal, a heartfelt gift or even just being present — can restore dignity and create new traditions.

These gestures are about more than meeting physical needs. They remind people of their worth, showing them that they are not forgotten. This, to me, is the true spirit of Christmas: giving not out of obligation or reciprocation — but out of love, standing beside the poor not as saviors, but as friends.

A biblical invitation

The Bible is filled with promises for the poor — promises of provision, protection, and restoration. Isaiah 58:10 speaks to this beautifully: “If you spend yourselves on behalf of the hungry and satisfy the needs of the oppressed, then your light will rise in the darkness, and your night will become like the noonday.”

This isn’t just an instruction; it’s an invitation to partner with God in bringing hope into the world. At Christmas, as we celebrate the birth of Jesus — the ultimate gift to humanity — we are called to reflect His love and generosity.

This doesn’t always mean grand gestures. Sometimes, it’s as simple as inviting someone into your home, sharing a meal, or donating to a cause that aligns with God’s heart for the poor. Small acts of kindness can have eternal ripple effects — and my friend, this season is filled with opportunities to do just that.

Hope in action

I’ve witnessed this transformation firsthand. As I share in my Champions for the Poor interview with Pastor Leon Byrd, in 2002, my brother and I went to South Africa and spent $30,000 to provide essentials like washers, dryers, diapers, medical equipment and sports gear for orphans — an experience we both consider the best days of our lives. The reason is not because we’re really fulfilling something that we know is important and commissioned from God. It is a commission that actually helps us to be spiritually healthy.

This Christmas, I challenge you to reflect on what your traditions mean to you. Could you share that meaning with someone in need? Your generosity — whether it’s financial, emotional or spiritual — could be the light that guides someone out of the darkness.

A call to be champions

Christmas is a time to celebrate God’s love. As we exchange gifts and gather with loved ones, let us also remember those who need hope the most. Let us be champions for the poor, living out God’s promises through our actions.

Together, we can create new traditions, restore dignity, and remind the world of what Christmas is truly about.

This season, let us celebrate the birth of Jesus not just with words but with actions that echo His message: love for the poor, hope for the brokenhearted, and joy for all.