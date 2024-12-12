Home Opinion The need for Evangelical medical education

Faith-based medical institutions have long been a cornerstone of healthcare in the United States. These institutions have a rich legacy of integrating spiritual care with medical expertise, serving communities by promoting holistic health that addresses physical, emotional, and spiritual needs.

Yet, as America devolves into a secular, humanist society, the very concept of treating patients from the viewpoint of Imago Dei — humans being made in the image of God — is becoming a battleground in the culture wars. This summer, activists sought to challenge the accreditation of Physician Assistant (PA) programs at Christian colleges, citing their faith-based foundations as problematic.

The attack, although ultimately unsuccessful, underscores the growing tension between secular standards and religious freedom in education, particularly within healthcare and the sciences. Despite these pressures, Christian medical education programs have proven their effectiveness in producing highly skilled, compassionate professionals who are dedicated to serving with a biblical worldview.

America’s current healthcare system, which too often focuses on revenue instead of care and compassion, has seen a drop in public trust since 1973. As society becomes more secular, the need for Christian healthcare professionals who are prepared to serve both the physical and spiritual needs of their patients will only grow. Evangelical medical institutions and training programs have the potential to shape a new generation of healthcare providers who view their profession not merely as a job but as a ministry, trained to provide care that is grounded in compassion, service, and the belief that every human life is inherently valuable. Isn’t this the type of medical care we’d all like to receive?

Healthcare is increasingly filled with ethical complexities, from questions of patient autonomy and consent to debates over the sanctity of life. The handful of existing Evangelical medical training programs provide a biblically grounded education that equips students to navigate these challenges with integrity and compassion. This ethical grounding not only benefits patients but also shapes the culture of healthcare, offering a counterbalance to the increasingly secular — and morally ambiguous — direction of mainstream medical education. Healthcare needs these individuals leading and serving.

Despite the critical role that Evangelical healthcare education can play, the number of such institutions remains relatively small. There are over 300 PA programs across the United States, yet only a handful are based in conservative Evangelical institutions. Beyond Cedarville, where I teach, there are only a few other Evangelical institutions, such as Liberty University and Wheaton College, that are making strides in healthcare education. Thankfully, I am aware of several other Evangelical institutions developing PA programs that aim to send forth medical professionals who are as committed to caring for the spiritual needs of their patients as they are to providing top-tier medical care.

It is essential to continue supporting opportunities for students to pursue healthcare education in environments that affirm their faith and encourage healthcare from a biblical worldview. Evangelical PA and medical programs can provide the students with rigorous academic and clinical training as well as the spiritual formation needed to approach healthcare from a Christ-centered perspective.

Although few in number, Evangelical medical programs have demonstrated significant success. Take, for example, the Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) and nursing programs at my alma mater, Cedarville University. These graduates are not only finding employment in prestigious health systems like Johns Hopkins and the Cleveland Clinic, but are also making a meaningful impact in their communities through short-term medical missions and service in local underserved populations.

This mission-oriented focus ensures that graduates of Evangelical medical programs are not solely driven by career success but by a deeper sense of vocational calling to provide compassionate care to those in need. Whether serving in free clinics in rural America or on short-term medical mission trips to developing nations, medical students at Evangelical universities are being uniquely trained to follow Christ’s call to care for the “least of these” (Matthew 25:40). This focus also addresses a growing need in global healthcare, where many communities lack access to basic medical services. Through these programs, Evangelical healthcare institutions are not only meeting the physical needs of patients but also offering spiritual hope and comfort.

The call to preserve and expand the number of Evangelical medical institutions is not just about preserving Christian values in healthcare; it is about ensuring that patients receive holistic, compassionate care that considers their spiritual as well as physical well-being. These institutions offer a vital service by training healthcare professionals who are equipped to handle the ethical challenges of medical care with integrity and compassion, treating everyone as made in the Image of God.