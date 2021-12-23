Get moving: Commit to the mission

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

We believe God has called us to a specific mission. We feel it in our bones. We’ve prayed and discussed it with people we trust and confirmed it through Scripture. We’ve spent time pouring over His Word, strengthening our faith, and surrounding ourselves with spiritual teammates who are willing to journey with us. We’ve waited, watched, stepped out in faith, and sacrificed the good for God’s great. Now, we hit the ground running. We commit to the mission and go with confidence on the road set before us.

When it gets hard — and it will get hard — let’s plant our feet and hold fast to God’s promises and the training we’ve received.

“So, my dear brothers and sisters, be strong and immovable. Always work enthusiastically for the Lord, for you know that nothing you do for the Lord is ever useless.”–1 Corinthians 15:58

Committing to the mission gives us an anchor point to hold to when we’re tired, depleted, and unsure of where to go next. Remember: we’ve been training for this. We have the tools we need and the power of God to lead and support us. God’s got us; we can live committed.

Here are three certainties we can commit to:

God is able

When we wonder if we’re worthy of our mission and whether we can keep up the pace, remember that in Christ, we are already valued as co-heirs, and the same power that raised Christ from the dead lives in us. God is able to do abundantly more than we could think or imagine, and He’s able to not only keep us on our mission but make a way for greater impact than if we relied on our own efforts. Let’s put our full weight on God and His ability to accomplish incredible things when we are willing to surrender to His ways and leading.

“Now all glory to God, who is able, through His mighty power at work within us, to accomplish infinitely more than we might ask or think. Glory to Him in the church and in Christ Jesus through all generations forever and ever! Amen.” – Ephesians 3:20-21

God is greater

We’ll slip and stumble, grow weary and discouraged. But God is greater than any challenge or snag we face and has the power to work in us through His Spirit, especially when we feel inadequate. We can lean on His Spirit in us to open our eyes to see what we couldn’t before, and to stand on His Word to combat lies and deception. He who called us to the mission will be faithful to see us through. Our captain is Jesus Christ, and His leadership gives us the confidence we need to not only stand our ground but take ground for the Kingdom.

“Great is the Lord! He is most worthy of praise!No one can measure his greatness.” – Psalm 145:3

God is for us

Always, it comes back to God’s character and goodness. As His sons and daughters, He loves us with everlasting love and has the good of His children in mind. He is our protector, deliverer, shield, and strength. In Him, we find refuge and live confident that He is making a way for His message to the world and wants to partner with us through what He’s gifted in us. If God is with us, who can be against us? Keep this mindset while embarking on the path He’s called you to.

“What shall we say about such wonderful things as these? If God is for us, who can ever be against us?” – Romans 8:31

The clock is ticking. We’ve got work to do, and an intense battle is raging around us. What will we do with the time we’ve been given? How will we live out the mission God has assigned to us?

When He says move, move. When He says stay, stay. When He says wait, wait. Whatever the mission God gives you, fix your eyes on Jesus and get after it. Commit to what He has given you to do and believe God goes before you.