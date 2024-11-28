Home Opinion Give thanks to men and women who dared to dream

There was a time when boys dreamed of being heroes. Coonskin caps and six-shooters transformed backyards into the wild frontiers of Daniel Boone and Davy Crockett. Books told of Meriwether Lewis and William Clark carving paths through the uncharted West, while flannelgraph boards in Sunday school brought Noah’s courage and David’s faith to life.

Thanksgiving itself was a tapestry of stories — Squanto and Massasoit extending friendship, the Pilgrims kneeling in prayer, and William Bradford drafting a compact that would shape the course of a nation. These tales weren’t just history lessons; they were invitations to courage, resilience, and purpose.

The Pilgrims’ story is not one of comfort but of conviction. It is the story of men and women who braved the unknown, weathered storms, and planted seeds of liberty in rocky soil. It’s the story of William Bradford, who, orphaned as a boy and imprisoned as a teen for his faith, refused to let hardship define him. Instead, he became a cornerstone of a vision rooted in faith and freedom.

When the Mayflower’s weary passengers faced the cold reality of an uncharted wilderness — and the bitter disagreements that threatened their unity — it was men like Bradford who called for courage and cooperation. The Mayflower Compact, born of necessity and vision, was a covenant to honor God and build something new, whatever the cost.

In that spirit, the Pilgrims forged a fragile foothold in a new world. They learned from native friends like Squanto, planted crops in unfamiliar soil, and celebrated their first harvest with deep gratitude. They were pioneers in the truest sense — not because they sought ease, but because they chose purpose.

Those early acts of perseverance, faith, and unity laid the foundation for the freedoms we cherish today. But the Pilgrims didn’t act in isolation. They were part of a greater tradition — one carried forward by families who crossed mountains, camped under open skies, and built communities out of wilderness. These were men who dared to dream, to risk, to lead.

Where are those stories now? Once, boys celebrated the daring exploits of the Green Mountain Boys, the Rough Riders, and the Sons of Liberty. They grew up knowing the names of Washington and Lincoln, Boone and Crockett, and the Pilgrims who knelt in prayer before stepping into history.

Today, those stories are fading. Statues topple, and history is rewritten to smooth away flaws, as though imperfection makes greatness impossible. In this sanitized world, boys turn to fantasy — superheroes with no weaknesses, virtual worlds with no risks.

Theodore Roosevelt warned us about this loss. “Far better it is to dare mighty things,” he wrote, “to win glorious triumphs, even though checkered by failure, than to take rank with those poor spirits who neither enjoy much nor suffer much, because they live in the gray twilight that knows not victory nor defeat.”

Our nation wasn’t built in the twilight. It was built in the fire of courage, character, and faith. From the Pilgrims kneeling on the shores of Cape Cod to families crossing prairies in covered wagons, risk and sacrifice shaped our democracy. The words of the Constitution and Bill of Rights weren’t abstract ideals; they were the lived experiences of men and women who understood the cost of freedom.

Where do boys encounter that kind of courage today? Where do they learn to dream big, embrace risk, and lead with purpose?

Trail Life USA provides an answer. Across the nation, men are stepping up to mentor boys, teaching them to face challenges, embrace responsibility, and honor God in their leadership. Through outdoor adventures, boys experience real risk and reward, and they discover the joy of living with purpose.

This is what boys need. They need to encounter real, unsanitized, imperfect heroes — they need men like Grant and Greene, like Washington and Lincoln, like Moses and Peter … men who stumbled but kept going, who stood tall through faith and grace. They need to hear the stories of the past, not as relics, but as roadmaps for their own futures.

This Thanksgiving, as we gather around our tables, let us give thanks for the men and women who dared to dream, who risked everything to build something greater. Let us tell their stories to our sons and grandsons. Let us inspire them to live boldly, to embrace courage, and to honor the legacy of those who came before.

The future of America depends on it.