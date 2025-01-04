Home Opinion Why the global church must support persecuted believers in Africa’s Sahel region

The 2025 Global Persecution Index from International Christian Concern paints a sobering picture of Christian persecution across Africa’s Sahel region. Countries such as Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, and Sudan are grappling with relentless extremist violence and instability, making religious practice dangerous for millions of believers.

During a recent trip to Nigeria, our team had the privilege of participating in a food distribution and outreach event among internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Central Nigeria. This region has borne the brunt of attacks by groups like Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), resulting in untold suffering for Christian communities.

At the distribution site, we met men, women, and children who had lost their homes, livelihoods, and loved ones to violence. One woman named Rejoice shared with us:

“We were asleep and heard the sound of gunfire. We started running for our lives, both adults and children. Many of my neighbors were killed that night — men, women, and children.”

Another villager, a man named Datep, shared while pointing to his immobilized arm…

“I was protecting 5 of my children and grandchildren while running for safety when a bullet hit me in the arm.”

Nigeria has seen a massive increase in violence against Christians in recent years. Over 50,000 Christians have been killed in the past two decades. Boko Haram and ISWAP continue to devastate communities, leaving over 2.1 million displaced, many of whom, like the ones our team visited, are living in precarious conditions in IDP camps.

But Nigeria is certainly not alone in the region in that regard. Chad’s Christian communities face growing challenges from extremist violence and societal marginalization, but they are standing firm.

“The world is seeing an increasing push toward oppressive control over religion, particularly Christianity, as a consequence of several modern and historical factors converging,” writes Jeff King, president of the International Christian Concern (ICC).

During a recent trip to Chad, I helped lead a team to equip local believers with discipleship resources and tools. One pastor shared how these initiatives strengthened his church’s resolve and provided new ways to reach their Muslim-majority neighbors with the Gospel. “Your partnership reminds us we are not alone,” he told me. “It gives us courage to continue.”

Other nations across the Sahel are also struggling. In Burkina Faso, extremist attacks have surged. Many churches have been destroyed or abandoned due to fear of violence. In Sudan, ongoing civil conflict has displaced millions, with Christians bearing the brunt of attacks on churches, clergy, and faith-based organizations.

These facts underscore the urgent need for global action. Believers in the Sahel are living out the Gospel under extraordinary pressure. The courage and resilience they display are a testimony to the power of Christ, but they cannot stand alone.

Now more than ever, the global church must rise to support our persecuted family. Here’s how you can make a difference:

Pray: Commit to praying regularly for persecuted Christians in the Sahel. Ask God to strengthen their faith, provide for their needs, and protect them from harm. Give: Support vital initiatives like food distributions, discipleship training, and economic empowerment projects. Advocate: Raise awareness about the plight of Christians in the Sahel. Share their stories and encourage others to join this mission.

Despite the challenges, hope is not extinguished. In Chad, believers are being equipped to share the gospel boldly. In Nigeria, displaced families are finding community and restoration. And across the Sahel, the light of Jesus continues to shine in the darkest corners.

As Paul reminds us in 1 Corinthians 12:26, “If one part suffers, every part suffers with it.” Let us stand together, united as one body, to ensure that our brothers and sisters in the Sahel know they are not forgotten.

Together, we can bring hope, healing, and transformation to a region that desperately needs it.