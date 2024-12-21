Home Opinion God’s peace and the world’s peace are not the same

Peace is not just a feeling, it is also a condition, a mindset, a state of being. It is a relationship with God Almighty who created you and loves you. Peace is where we want to live. But we live in an unpeaceful world full of strife, envy, jealousy, rage, competition, anxiety, fear, worry, and yes lust. We crave what we don’t have, and we don’t want what we do have. We long for peace.



The peace of God is the opposite of all that the world has to offer.

The world’s definition of peace is a state of tranquility, freedom from disturbance, and harmony in personal relations.

Who doesn’t want that?

Now listen to the story of Jesus and the peace He offers you and me.

“And the angel said to them, ‘Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. And this will be a sign for you: you will find a baby wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger.’ And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among those with whom he is pleased!’” (Luke 2:10).

Jesus comes to give peace!

Now you may think you know what peace is. But listen to what Jesus says about it,

“’Let not your hearts be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in me. In my Father's house are many rooms. If it were not so, would I have told you that I go to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and will take you to myself, that where I am you may be also. And you know the way to where I am going.’ Thomas said to him, ‘Lord, we do not know where you are going. How can we know the way?’ Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me’” (John 14:1).

Look at what Jesus also says in John 14:27: “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.”

Jesus is the way to peace. And you may say, “Oh, I know what peace is!” But you don’t. You don’t know what peace is until you know Jesus. His peace is not like the world’s peace.

If you know Jesus, you will experience peace. If you don’t know Jesus, you won’t. Not in any real sense, that is.

The peace of God is a state of wholeness, calmness, and completeness.

As you compare the two definitions, the world’s definition of peace is an external definition based off circumstances and human relationships.

If you are trying to get to a permanent condition of peace based off external circumstances and human relationships, you are going to be more unpeaceful than you are now. The peace the world offers you is circumstantial. The peace God offers you is complete, consistent, whole, and perfect regardless of what is going on in your life. It doesn’t come from without, it comes from within.

Let me explain. When Jesus returned to Heaven he promised to send the Holy Spirit.

“These things I have spoken to you while I am still with you. But the Helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, he will teach you all things and bring to your remembrance all that I have said to you”(John 14:26).

The Greek Word here is Paracletos, “the one who comes along side” or the Comforter. The Peace giver! Jesus left earth and sent the Holy Spirit to live inside of us. Now look at the fruit of the Spirit that lives inside you:

“But if you are led by the Spirit, you are not under the law. Now the works of the flesh are evident: sexual immorality, impurity, sensuality, idolatry, sorcery, enmity, strife, jealousy, fits of anger, rivalries, dissensions, divisions, envy, drunkenness, orgies, and things like these. I warn you, as I warned you before, that those who do such things will not inherit the kingdom of God. But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness,23 gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law” (Galatians 5:18).

How do we unwrap God’s gift of peace in our lives? You and I must accept Jesus as God’s peace to the world. We must realize the world’s peace and God’s peace are not the same. True peace comes when we follow Jesus and not our own wishes or wants.

I don’t have to be worried because Jesus is my peace. I don’t have to be jealous because Jesus is my peace. I don’t have to be angry because Jesus is my peace. He has sent the Holy Spirit to live in me. I just need to keep in step with Him as He leads me into the peace He has for me in Jesus’ name.

May you experience God’s peace this Christmas season!