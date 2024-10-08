Home Opinion Harris-Walz ticket will support lies in gov't public schools

The 2024 presidential election is critical in many ways when it comes to the survival of our Republic, but particularly when it comes to education. Tyrants of old indoctrinated children with propaganda to control their citizens and pit people against one another.

Personally, I believe if we don’t stop the indoctrination of children in government schools, we will lose our freedom and our country. Children are being taught to hate themselves, each other, and our nation. They are being pumped full of Marxist propaganda and learning to be social justice warriors from a young age.

There are stark differences between the presidential candidates when it comes to government school policies. One intends on doubling down on the current destructive model, the other seeks serious changes to save our children and our country.

Closing the Department of Education

A video of former president Trump went viral recently where he said, “I'm going to close the Department of Education and move education back to the states.” He has said this publicly many times in recent months and while other candidates have made the same campaign promise, I believe Donald Trump will do it.

Closing the U.S. Department of Education (USED) is an important first step to ending indoctrination because this is where most nefarious pedagogies originate incentivized with federal dollars. For example, the national Common Core standards were imposed through competitive Race-to-the-Top grants. Free and reduced lunch funds were threatened if schools didn’t implement unisex bathrooms. And COVID relief funds mandated diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

In a speech to the American Federation of Teachers, Kamala Harris responded to Trump’s comments about closing the USED by saying, “We are not going to let him eliminate the Department of Education that funds our public schools.” First of all, the U.S. Department of Education does not fund public schools! In fact, on average, each state only derives about 10% of its education budget from the federal government. Those dollars come with strings attached and the cost to comply may not be worth ceding control of classrooms. This is why some states are looking at weaning themselves off the federal dole.

Title IX

Under the Biden/Harris Administration new regulations were issued for Title IX, the landmark legislation that protects women’s sports. The new regulations are intended to override state laws banning boys from competing in girls’ sports and the feds threaten to withhold funding for noncompliance.

The Republican National Committee’s (RNC’s) newly adopted platform was crafted by Trump’s campaign and is titled “Make American Great Again!” In the preamble, 20 promises are made to happen quickly after the elections. Number 17 on the list is “Keep men out of women’s sports.”

Trump’s running mate, Senator JD Vance, co-sponsored the Congressional Review Act resolution of disapproval to overturn the Biden/Harris administration’s Title IX rewrite.

Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and LGBT

I intentionally spelled out this common acronym so we can be reminded of what the “T” stands for — the lie that now permeates our culture. Science is clear. There are only males and females, yet children are being taught before puberty that they can “identify” as whatever they want.

In 2023, Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed a bill into law requiring tampons to be stocked in all the boys’ bathrooms of government schools. Also in 2023, he issued an executive order protecting transgender mutilating surgeries and signed legislation that supporters say will establish Minnesota as a “trans refuge.” This bill allows the state “temporary emergency custody” of children whose parents disagree about their child having what is called “gender-affirming care.” This new law essentially terminates a parent’s right to decide about the mental and physical health of their child.

In contrast, Trump’s VP candidate Senator JD Vance introduced the Protect Children’s Innocence Act, which according to the Independent Women’s Forum, “would ban genital mutilation, chemical castration, and sterilization of innocent children by classifying the performance of so called ‘gender affirming care’ on a minor as a Class C felony.”

Former President Donald Trump has said if he is re-elected, he will punish doctors who provide “gender-affirming” care to minors. Trump also said gender-affirming care for minors is “child abuse” and “child sexual mutilation.”

According to Advocates for Trans Equality in their endorsement of Kamala Harris for president, the Biden/Harris administration was successful in “Providing resources for transgender youth and their families through mental health support, training for educators to support transgender and nonbinary students and affirming the positive impact of access to transition-related healthcare for young individuals.”

Marxism

According to Stanley Kurz, Senior Fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, Minnesota has the most radical education standards in the country steeped in ethnic studies, which he says are “race-based neo-Marxism,” and “a kind of anti-civics in which students are taught to reject and replace America’s system of government.”

Kamala Harris’ running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz required ethnic studies to be incorporated in all of Minnesota’s state education standards. If “ethnic studies” sounds benign, U.S. history textbook author and historian Wilfred McClay says the Minnesota standards will create “radical political activism.” Kurz also says Minnesota’s education standards, “steeped in the ethnic studies approach, are a kind of stealth critical race theory.”

In contrast, vice presidential candidate JD Vance introduced federal legislation to eliminate all DEI programs from federally funded entities. Of its 20 promises in the preamble of the RNC Make America Great Again Platform, number sixteen is “Cut federal funding for any school pushing Critical Race Theory, Radical Gender Ideology, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children.”

It is clear the Harris/Walz ticket fully supports the lies and abuse happening in government schools. It is even clearer that Trump/Vance will act to protect America’s children from the harm perpetrated by the Left. How will you vote?