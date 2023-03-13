Here are 3 chocolate companies that actually celebrate women

The Hershey Company is facing boycotts and backlash in response to a new ad campaign from Hershey Canada, which uses a male activist who identifies as a transgender woman as a spokesman for International Women’s Day.

The activist, who goes by the name Fae Johnstone, is one of five individuals whose likenesses have been printed on limited edition “HER for SHE” chocolate bars for the campaign. While the other four people chosen are actually women, the inclusion of a male dressed as a female in a campaign promoting a holiday dedicated to women has drawn widespread criticism.

Sadly, the trend of kowtowing to the LGBTQQIP2SAA mob in direct opposition to supporting women has infested many mainstream chocolate producers. In 2021, both Mars, Inc. and Nestle USA joined an op-ed in support of transing kids and decrying state laws that protect women’s sports. After years of popular chocolate companies supporting the erasure of women, it appears that Americans are fed up. This Thursday, #BoycottHersheys hit the number one trending spot on Twitter and inspired the creation of at least one pro-woman alternative to woke chocolate.

If you’re a lover of both chocolate and biological reality, there’s no need to continue buying from woke companies that hate women. Even in a world where radical corporate activism lurks around every corner, it is (nearly) always possible to find a small, family-operated alternative to the mainstream companies that profit from perversion and sin.

Here are three great alternatives to trans-idolizing chocolate companies like Hershey’s.

1. Equal Exchange

Equal Exchange, a fair-trade worker co-op, was founded in 1986 with the inspirational question, “What if food could be traded in a way that is honest and fair, a way that empowers both farmers and consumers?” Specializing in chocolate, coffee, tea, and snacks, Equal Exchange sources from 40 small farmer organizations around the world. Equal Exchange regularly highlights how churches around the world use their products in fostering fellowship and teaching their congregations about the importance of fair trade. Equal Exchange has previously highlighted its efforts to support women as small business owners around the world and at all stages of its operation — from farmers to baristas.

2. Gertrude Hawk Chocolates

Chocolate company founder Gertrude (Jones) Hawk began her career in candy at the age of 12 in a local candy shop in Scranton, Pa. At a young age, Gertrude left school to support her family after her father died and her mother became ill. In adulthood, she founded Gertrude Hawk Chocolates in her own kitchen as a method of earning extra income for the family during the Great Depression. Today, Gertrude’s family business continues to bear her name and celebrate her legacy as a female small business founder.

Gertrude’s descendants also operate the Hawk Family Foundation, which funds nonprofit organizations and private schools that seek to positively impact children, seniors, those currently incarcerated, and returning citizens. The fund specifically notes that it will not contribute to causes that support abortion.

3. Läderach

This chocolate company was dropped by Swiss Air Lines in 2020 for its owner’s pro-life and pro-family views. Then-owner Jürg Läderach was also president and board member of Christianity for Today — an evangelical organization based in Switzerland. While simultaneously running his luxury chocolate company, Jürg was known for his advocacy on defending unborn children, upholding natural marriage, and fighting the pornography epidemic — all values that directly impact the human dignity of women. Leadership of the company has since been passed on to the newest generation of the Läderach family under son Johannes.

Originally published at The Washington Stand.