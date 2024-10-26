Home Opinion Is it unusual I carry a Bible when I'm not a pastor?

I’m often surprised by how frequently people assume I’m a minister, pastor or preacher when they see me carrying my Bible. Just recently, while walking to a park, I was approached by someone involved in a recovery program who made this assumption based solely on the fact that I had a Bible with me.

Similarly, when my wife and I travel, I often step out of our hotel room to read in the lobby so as not to disturb her. This simple act frequently prompts questions about my profession. Even in hospitals, places where spiritual support might be expected, the sight of my Bible often leads to inquiries about whether I’m a minister.

This recurring curiosity raises an interesting question: Why do people associate carrying a Bible with being a minister? The assumption seems to be that only clergy offer prayer or biblically-based spiritual support. However, it’s important to remember that prayer and communication with God are not reserved for ordained ministers — they are accessible to all believers through the Holy Spirit, regardless of one’s occupation.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

What concerns me is that when I’m not carrying my Bible, no one assumes I’m a Christ-follower or asks for prayer. This discrepancy highlights a broader issue: the rarity of seeing Bibles in public has led to the misconception that carrying one signifies a professional role rather than a personal practice. It seems we’ve become so accustomed to viewing the Bible as a symbol of clergy that its presence is more closely tied to formal ministry than to personal faith.

There are many people in the world who may not want us to read the Bible, but we don’t have to be bound by their rules or commands. By engaging regularly with the Bible, we can continue our spiritual practice, even if others attempt to obstruct us. Our relationship with God, nurtured through His Word, remains within our hearts regardless of external circumstances.

For me, the Bible represents my relationship with my Heavenly Father, not my profession. Just as wearing a badge identifies a police officer, carrying a Bible should reflect one’s commitment to a personal relationship with God, not a formal title. I dream of a day when carrying a Bible in public is as commonplace and accepted as wearing shoes and shirts in a restaurant.

While it may not be practical to carry a Bible everywhere, it can be beneficial to bring it to places where it’s feasible, like work, parks, hospitals, the neighborhood pool or schools. This practice not only fosters personal reflection and connection with God, but also helps normalize the presence of the Bible in everyday life.

I hope that by integrating our faith more visibly into our daily routines, we can create a greater understanding that carrying a Bible is a testament to one’s relationship with God, rather than a sign of professional ministry.