Kayleigh McEnany puts America’s Christian heritage front and center

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

2020 has been a tumultuous year in politics. The left has politicized our nation’s coronavirus response, consented to hundreds of violent riots across the country and mounted an impressive fake news campaign against President Trump. As if all that weren’t enough, Democrat governors and politicians are using their unconstitutional social distancing regulations to stage assault after assault on the religious liberty of Christians.

In times like these, America needs the White House to speak clearly, forcefully and truthfully in defense of the America Trump’s fighting to protect. Kayleigh McEnany is the right person for the job. At a time when both Trump’s presidency and America’s Christian values are under nearly constant threat by the left, she provides an intelligent, strong and faithful Christian witness in America’s White House.

McEnany started her tenure as press secretary on April 7, 2020. Since her debut press briefing on May 1, she has demonstrated time and again just why Trump’s pick was the right one. She has leveraged her exceptional education, years of media experience and stalwart Christian faith to push back against the liberal media’s false narratives about the Trump presidency and stand up for the Trump agenda.

A graduate of Harvard Law, McEnany has a razor-sharp mind, and it shows. While in law school, she was a paid commentator on CNN, going head-to-head with some of the most aggressive and powerful media personalities in the business. She always held her own and championed the cause of conservatism. She was also a conservative columnist writing for Above the Law and The Hill.

McEnany’s career in service to Americans really began, however, after Trump took office. She served as the national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee and voiced hard-hitting support of President Trump’s political priorities throughout years of media attacks on Trump’s character and agenda. After years of experience in media, she’s earned the right to stand proudly at the podium of the White House press room.

But her professional qualifications alone aren’t what make her stand out. McEnany represents the America that Trump’s presidency has always been about protecting, an America of personal virtue, patriotism and Christian faith. The daughter of a roofing contractor in Plant City, Florida, McEnany received an upbringing in the hard-working and entrepreneurial spirit of America. And from her earliest years, she was raised to be a proud and uncompromising Christian.

In her role as press secretary, McEnany has never shied away from speaking publicly about her faith. She has said she feels “God put me in this place for a purpose” and brings prayer, biblical values and the confidence of true faith to her job. Even in the midst of the pandemic, she has found the time to run a weekly virtual Bible study with members of the Trump campaign and the GOP.

Her faith has been tested and refined, just like her professional qualifications have been. When she learned that she was a carrier for a genetic mutation that could lead to breast cancer, McEnany did not lose hope. Instead, she prayed, joined her heart to her church community and underwent a difficult double mastectomy. She has relied on her faith throughout the years to face adversity with joy and resilience.

Get The Christian Post newsletter in your inbox. The top 7 stories of the day, curated just for you!

Delivery: Weekdays

That Trump picked McEnany to be the public face of the White House shows just how much Trump’s administration values faith. We should never downplay how monumentally important it is that the woman who carries Trump’s agenda before the media and the public is a Christian without reservation or compromise. In today’s political climate, it’s become fashionable to denounce Christianity as “white supremacist” and to mock believers for practicing their faith. McEnany is a visible reminder that Trump opposes this kind of denigration of America’s religious heritage.

2020 isn’t over yet, and the media is bound to generate political controversies and confusion during the election season. But with McEnany as press secretary, I’m not worried that Trump’s authentic message and real American values will get drowned out by all the liberal noise.