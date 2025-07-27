Home Opinion National Parents' Day — A little known holiday

Today marks National Parents’ Day, a little-known American holiday with a timely and necessary message: parenting matters.

Established unanimously by Congress in 1994, Parents’ Day was created to “recognize, uplift, and support the role of parents in the rearing of children.” And in a time when the very idea of parenthood is often overshadowed by anxiety, doubt, and delay, this is a moment to reclaim the beauty and purpose of family life.

Today’s young adults are reaching milestones like marriage and parenthood later in life than previous generations—and many are unsure whether they want to become parents at all. According to Pew Research, only about half of young adults who are not yet parents say they hope to have children someday. Thirty percent are unsure. Nearly one in five say they don’t want children at all. Among young women, fewer than half express a desire for motherhood.

That hesitancy isn’t surprising when today’s media and cultural voices consistently highlight the hardships of parenting. From headlines about economic instability and the breakdown of community support systems, to social influencers like Chappell Roan declaring that children are a burden rather than a blessing, it’s no wonder many young adults feel unsure — or even afraid — of starting a family.

But here’s the truth: when we as a culture rediscover the beauty of family — and make it a priority again — we help create the kind of world where fewer women feel like abortion is their only option. We reduce fear and isolation. We offer hope and belonging. We remind parents that they’re not alone.

That’s exactly what the pregnancy help community does every day as it faithfully supports, encourages, and empowers women and families, especially those navigating unexpected pregnancies. We’re here from the moment a woman learns she’s pregnant, helping her sort through fear, doubt, and uncertainty — and equipping her with practical tools to make a plan for her future.

In 2024 alone, more than 2.1 million visits were made to pregnancy help centers in the U.S. Maternity homes — offering shelter and community to vulnerable mothers — have grown by 17% since 2022. Virtual pregnancy support has increased by 172%, reaching women in even the most remote or underserved areas.

Abortion remains far too common, with more than 1.1 million abortions in the U.S. last year alone. But the data tells a more complex story. A recent study, published in Cureus, found that nearly 70% of women who have had abortions say the decision was inconsistent with their own values. One in four described their abortion as unwanted or coerced.

Pregnancy centers exist to change that story — to help women move from fear to confidence. We help them identify perceived obstacles and work together to overcome them. Whether it’s lack of housing, financial instability, educational goals, or relationship struggles, we walk alongside each woman and help her build a plan. We don’t pressure — we empower.

Parenting is not always easy. But it is good. And when we embrace the family and make it a cultural priority again, we create space for that goodness to flourish. We give parents room to grow, and children the chance to thrive.

This Parents’ Day, let’s do more than honor the moms and dads in our lives. Let’s commit to building a world where families are celebrated, not sidelined, where the challenges of parenting are met with compassion, not condemnation. And where no one has to choose between their future and their child.