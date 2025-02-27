Home Opinion 'Safe Church: How to Guard Against Sexism and Abuse in Christian Communities' (book review)

There are books that challenge, books that convict, and then there are books that shake you to your core. Safe Church: How to Guard Against Sexism and Abuse in Christian Communities by Dr. Andrew J. Bauman is all three. It is an unflinching, thoroughly researched examination of the way church leaders often weaponize theologies and teachings to exploit and silence women in faith communities.

This book is not just another call for church reform — it is a clarion call for the dismantling of spiritual abuse and the systemic sexism that has long taken root inside so many sanctuaries. Bauman, a former pastor turned therapist, brings both personal and professional experience to Safe Church. He weaves together research, biblical analysis, and heart-wrenching testimonies from women who share stories of suffering within the walls of churches that should have been places of refuge. I was honored to be among those interviewed for this project, and I can attest firsthand to the meticulous care with which Bauman has treated these sacred, painful stories.

Twisted theology and the harm it inflicts

How much impact does sexism and abuse actually have in today’s Christian church? In Bauman’s survey of more than 2,800 Christian women:

62% would not be surprised to hear a sexist joke in church.

More than 1 in 3 Christian women have experienced some form of sexual harassment or sexual misconduct in their church ministry position.

77.9% felt their opportunities to serve were limited due to their gender.

One of the most powerful elements of Safe Church is its exposure to how scripture is often twisted to uphold gender dominance in a way that suppresses women’s voices. Bauman highlights problematic theological interpretations that reinforce ungodly gender hierarchies, turning them into theological shackles for women seeking to serve, lead, or simply be heard in their faith communities.

Christianity at large has long operated under the assumption that submission is synonymous with faithfulness, that obedience to authority equals obedience to God, and that suffering in silence is somehow an indicator of increased holiness. This book dismantles those myths with both theological precision and an undeniable moral force.

Bauman does not merely diagnose the problem — he dissects it. His exploration of how trauma is exacerbated by spiritual abuse is particularly eye-opening. He details how abusive systems protect offenders, vilify victims, and leverage religious authority to keep women in cycles of harm. His research provides heartbreaking support for these claims, telling story after story where church leaders blame the wife’s sexual availability when an elder is arrested on pedophilia charges, where the wives of abusive and porn-addicted men are told that any anger over the betrayal will cause their unfaithful husband to keep using porn, where scripture is twisted to teach women to essentially worship their husbands in place of God.

For those who have experienced this firsthand, reading these pages feels like both an exoneration and a deep grief — a painful affirmation of the betrayal so many have lived through.

The commonality of spiritual abuse

Perhaps one of the most staggering revelations of this book is just how common these experiences are. Bauman’s research indicates that 82% of women who have worked or volunteered in Protestant churches have experienced sexism firsthand. It is a statistic that should feel shocking and yet is entirely unsurprising given today’s climate of rampant sexual harm perpetrated by Christian pastors and leaders.

Bauman lays bare the reality that many Christians refuse to see: the Church is not immune from systemic sin. It is not exempt from the corruption of power. And if anything, unchecked religious authority often creates an even more fertile ground for abuse to thrive.

The notion that “it doesn’t happen here” is, as Bauman makes clear, one of the most dangerous lies of all.

Hope for change

While the book is sobering, it does not leave the reader in despair. Bauman’s final chapters focus on practical steps toward making churches a safe refuge, as Christ intended them to be. He calls on men to take responsibility, for leaders to dismantle patriarchal strongholds, and for congregations to prioritize justice for the vulnerable over keeping their reputation glossy and untarnished. He urges believers to listen to the voices of women, not out of pity or condescension, but out of the stark recognition that harm has been done and we have a duty to make places of worship safe.

For those of us who have been in the trenches — who have spoken up, been gaslit, told we were imagining things, or even exiled — Safe Church is a beacon of validation. More importantly, it is a battle cry for change.

An invitation to action

If we truly desire a church that reflects the heart of Christ, then we must be willing to tear down the strongholds of power that allow abuse to flourish. Awareness is the first step, but action is the next.

For those seeking tangible ways to make a difference, I urge you to attend the upcoming Safe Church Conference, where faith communities will gather to discuss the very issues raised in Safe Church. Livestream tickets are still available here.

The road to change is not easy, but books like Safe Church make it clear that the Christlike path forward is one of truth, courage, and an unwavering commitment to justice. May we all have the strength to walk it.

Order your copy of the book Safe Church here.