Home Opinion Sharing Jesus amid Buddhism’s stronghold

The modern global mission movement is generally viewed as starting in the late 18th century when William Carey left his home in England and established Gospel-centered mission efforts in India. Over the next century, many tribes from animist backgrounds embraced the blessing of Jesus Christ.



In the 20th century, although a concerted effort was still needed to reach its many ethnic minorities, the underground house church exploded in China. Currently, through much prayer, the Muslim world is experiencing a mass awakening, and spiritual breakthroughs are also occurring among Hindus in India. Many in post-Christian secular societies are rediscovering the faith of their forefathers, sometimes outside of the walls of traditional church settings. The body of messianic believers in Israel is also growing.

However, there is one major world religion where, although there are encouraging signs and smaller breakthroughs, this kind of movement toward Christ has yet to take place on the same scale: Buddhism.

In many respects, Buddhism presents a compelling and realistic worldview for its over half a billion adherents. Similar to Christianity, Buddhism teaches that we are born with unfulfilling desires that lead to suffering and pain in life. Although the biblical framework provides a much broader understanding of suffering and sin, the reality of human desires causing pain is a profound shared experience that we can all agree on.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Where Buddhism diverges is in the solution it offers to the problem of human suffering. In a universe with no personal creator God, adherents cycle endlessly through reincarnation hoping to reach a heightened spiritual state capable of extinguishing all desires.

It can appear daunting to engage such a mindset with the Gospel, as the two worldviews seem to be so entirely different. But we know that the Word of God is sufficient. The Book of Ecclesiastes can speak to a Buddhist mentality and affirm the futility of chasing empty desires in life, while intriguing seekers with a message of hope and a personal, almighty creator God and Savior.

Our organization, The Tide® ministry, has Gospel media outreaches in Thailand and Bhutan, broadcasting the Good News into the heartlands of two major schools of Buddhism, Theravada and Vajrayana. In Thailand, less than 2% of the population is Christian and many people have either never heard of Christ or are not sure who He is and what He has done for them. Currently, our “boots on the ground” in Thailand share God’s Word among the Isaan people through a daily FM radio broadcast titled “Life’s Answers.” We also have a new series called “Joy at Work,” interviewing believers at their workplaces to talk about the integration of faith and vocation. Originally released as videos, our team is now also broadcasting the audio of this series on the air to reach even more people with these powerful stories.

These types of programs and partnerships demonstrate the wide variety of methods our team is utilizing to make disciples and plant churches in Thailand. By creatively using different techniques to share the Gospel, we are reaching even more Issan people in new and exciting ways to introduce them to the hope of Christ.

Meanwhile, Open Doors US lists Bhutan as No. 36 on the World Watch list for Christian persecution. No churches are officially recognized by the Bhutanese government and any attempt to convert people from the state religion is illegal. Furthermore, Christians in the region are at risk of surveillance and raids by authorities. Obtaining basic things like loans and applying for jobs is often much harder as well due to the refusal of local government leaders. Nevertheless, our ministry began broadcasting in Bhutan in 2012 and has several pastors native of Bhutan who can meet with listeners discreetly in areas where it is difficult for foreigners to even gain access.

Jesus warned that it would not always be easy to follow Him, and that his disciples will face opposition, discrimination, arrest and other forms of oppression. Jesus also promised that the Holy Spirit will give strength to endure for those who remain faithful in all circumstances and will enable us to shine for Him in dark situations.

As our Buddhist listeners hear the life-giving message, pray for open hearts and minds and that there will be abundant spiritual fruit — fruit that remains and multiplies. May they see that life is not about extinguishing our desires, but about meeting our creator God who loves us, in whom our desires are finally fulfilled.