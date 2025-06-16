Home Opinion Simone Biles’ mental acrobatics are no match for Riley Gaines

I’m not surprised, at all, at the dust up between leftist Simone Biles and absolutely right-on-the-issues Riley Gaines. Biles is the world’s most decorated gymnast who has earned 30 gold medals (7 Olympic gold and 23 World Championship gold). Gaines was a stellar student and athlete, winning copious awards such as the prestigious academic Sullivan Award, a 12-time NCAA All American, 5-time SEC-Champion and too many other athletic career notes to list. She has been deemed the “one of the most decorated swimmers in program history” at the University of Kentucky.



Both women have so much to be proud of in the stunning results of their sheer talent and painstaking hard work.

The erasure of women

Title IX is a statute that recognizes only two sexes: male and female. (It’s partially what inspired my wife and I to create our SHE IS SHE and HE IS HE children’s books.) The law was enacted to make sure females had the same access to education programs and activities as males. In an effort to challenge the unfairness of a boy pitching for the Champlin Park girls’ softball team and winning the Minnesota state championship, Riley Gaines rightfully called out the cheating. The high school posted about the win but disabled comments on their X post. “Comments off lol. To be expected when your star player is a boy,” Gaines replied. Charlie “Marissa” Rothenberger is a male “identifying” as a girl and pitched seven shut-out innings in the tournament. Seven!

Biles went into total mean girl mode calling Gaines a “bully,” posting on X: “You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up loser.” This is the same Biles who demanded “justice” for teammate Jordan Chiles over losing a third place Bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics over a time technicality. Imagine if that technicality was a male competitor. Would Biles still have Jordan’s back? Or would she call her a “loser” and tell her to get over it? The gold medalist didn’t stop there. She demanded “inclusion” for “transgender athletes” and then bizarrely tried to body shame Riley Gaines by telling her to “bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male.”

Riley is only 5 feet 5 inches tall, which is an inch taller than the average height of American women her age and 4 inches shorter than the average height of American men. Charlie “Marissa” Rothenberger, that star “trans-identifying” pitcher, is a male who is 6 feet tall.

The irony in this is that Biles isn’t doing flips around Gaines. She’s fallen flat on her face. I love when liberal thought highlights its own confusion. We know guys are taller than girls on average. They’re stronger, faster, have greater lung capacity, more muscle mass, and longer arm spans. It’s the whole reason for this fight. Also, isn’t Biles angry in the first place because Gaines is “bullying” a male athlete? Yet, she tells her, in essence, to go bully a guy. Hmmmm. A guy like Charlie? In her effort to body shame Gaines, Biles revealed the crux of the issue: guys and girls are undeniably physically different. It’s why girls and guys are segregated onto different teams in nearly every sport.

GOATs are born

Sure. Simone Biles has achieved a unique pinnacle of greatness, at least by worldly standards. And she would never have been able to do this if she had been aborted. Funny how that works. You have to be born in order to become anything later in life. Tragically, she radically supports abortion. As an adoptee and adoptive father, I’m so glad she was adopted and loved.

A recent USA Today opinion piece calls her a G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) and makes the irrefutably anti-science claim that “There is no scientific evidence that transgender women athletes have a physical advantage over cisgender women athletes.” There’s no scientific evidence that men have many physical advantages over women? You mean like here, here, here and here? The female writer, Nancy Armour, is not lauding Biles for standing up for other women but for men who displace and replace women in their own sports. It’s such a bizarre thing to applaud. It’s literally patriarchy. Since 2001, according to SheWon.org, 2,258 female athletes have been robbed of 3,151 medals by males in 46 women’s sports.

Even the far-left United Nations decries this reality, that other leftists keep pretending doesn’t exist, in its 2024 report, Violence Against Women and Girls, Its Causes and Consequences. The UN concludes: “To avoid the loss of a fair opportunity, males must not compete in the female categories of sport.”

Simone Biles then and now

The good thing about a keyboard warrior is that, sometimes, your keystrokes expose you as a fraud. Back in 2017, Simone Biles sounded more like any female athlete with common sense (like Riley Gaines), tweeting: “ahhhh good thing guys don’t compete against girls or he’d take all the gold medals !!” Was that “transphobic”? Was that not being “inclusive”? Those two words should be stricken from our lexicon. They’re meaningless. Leftist LGBT “inclusion” demands the exclusion of women and girls’ participation, the expulsion of their achievements, and the erasure of our language. There’s even visual proof, featuring Simone herself, of the difference between a female gymnast and a male gymnast. She can’t do what the guy does. And this isn’t about demeaning women in any way. They’re awesome. But they’re not the same as men. Let’s stop the LGBTQ charade.

As I was writing this article, Simone Biles issued an apology of sorts on X, probably because the backlash was swift and fierce. But she’s still asking for the same “inclusion” nonsense, now calling for a need for an oxymoronic “competitive equity.” How in the world does that work? Equal outcome in competition? Gaines has accepted the apology and invited Biles to the fight for women and girls, saying: “I welcome you to the fight to support fair sports and a future for female athletes. Little girls deserve the same shot to achieve that you had.”

Sorry, Simone. You were adopted not aborted. You were awarded not robbed. Your hypocritical rhetoric never sticks the landing.