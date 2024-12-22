Home Opinion 7 ways to help people find their purpose

As Christian leaders, one of our most essential tasks is to help others discover and walk in their God-given purpose. People are wired uniquely by God, and it’s our responsibility to create environments where their gifts can be nurtured, their calling discerned, and their influence maximized for the Kingdom of God. Below are seven key principles rooted in Scripture that can help you release purpose in the people you lead.

1. Recognizing a person’s giftedness

The first step in releasing purpose is recognizing and affirming the unique gifts that God has given each person. Scripture tells us that every believer has been given gifts according to God’s grace. Romans 12:6 says, “We have different gifts, according to the grace given to each of us.” Leaders must observe how these gifts manifest in people’s lives.

When we notice someone’s particular gift, we are responsible for speaking it into their lives, encouraging them to cultivate it, and providing opportunities for them to use it. Paul’s words to Timothy are a perfect example: “Do not neglect the gift you have” (1 Timothy 4:14). Too often, people’s gifts remain dormant because they go unrecognized and unappreciated.

2. Their innate sense of purpose

Each person carries an intrinsic sense of purpose placed in their hearts by God. Ecclesiastes 3:11 says that God has “set eternity in their hearts.” This means people know they are created for something greater than themselves. Our role is to help them identify and articulate that purpose.

One of the ways to help people discover their sense of purpose is through asking reflective questions. Encourage them to think about the things that stir their passion and energy. What has God placed in their hearts that won’t let them go? As we listen to them, we can guide them to align their inner sense of purpose with the mission of God’s Kingdom.

3. Understand their competencies

In addition to a sense of purpose, each individual has been wired with specific competencies and personality traits. God intricately designed each person for a particular role in the body of Christ. Psalm 139:14 declares, “I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made.” Understanding these divine designs is critical to helping people flourish.

One practical tool that can help is the DISC personality assessment. DISC helps us understand how people are wired — whether they are more detail-oriented or visionary, task-focused or people-oriented. By understanding how God has wired someone, we can better position them for success in ministry or business. Placing someone in a role that suits their natural abilities is key to unlocking their potential.

4. Place them where they will flourish

One of the worst things we can do as leaders is to place someone in a position that doesn’t align with their giftings or competencies. For example, placing a visionary leader in a highly administrative role may stifle their creativity and energy. Conversely, putting someone who excels at detailed administrative work into a leadership position that requires a broad vision could set them up for frustration and failure.

Paul’s metaphor of the body in 1 Corinthians 12:12-27 is a powerful reminder that we must place people in roles where they are best suited to thrive. He says, “But in fact, God has placed the parts in the body, every one of them, just as he wanted them to be” (v. 18). When we help people find their place in the body of Christ, they will flourish and, in turn, strengthen the entire community.

5. Understand what gives them joy

A critical aspect of releasing purpose is helping people identify what gives them true joy. Joy is a key indicator of where people will excel and be most fruitful. As Psalm 37:4 encourages, “Delight yourself in the Lord, and he will give you the desires of your heart.” When people serve in areas where they find joy and delight, they are more likely to experience fulfillment and effectiveness.

In helping others identify their source of joy, ask questions such as: “What activities or ministries make you come alive? Where do you feel the pleasure of God in your work?” When people are aligned with God’s life purpose, they will experience the deep joy of serving in their sweet spot.

6. Understand what gives them influence

Influence is a key marker of purpose. People often gain influence in areas where they are naturally gifted, competent, and passionate. Proverbs 18:16 says, “A man’s gift makes room for him, and brings him before great men.” As leaders, it’s essential to recognize what activities or ministries cause people to gravitate toward them.

Pay attention to how others respond to an individual’s actions and words. Where do they naturally draw people in? What areas of ministry or business seem to flourish when they are involved? When you can discern where someone has influence, you can help them steward that influence wisely for the glory of God.

7. Understand the roots of their identity and brokenness

Every individual carries their God-given identity with them and the brokenness of living in a fallen world. Before we can fully release someone’s purpose, we must first understand the roots of their identity in Christ and how to help them address areas of confusion and brokenness. This is crucial because unresolved brokenness can hinder a person from reaching their full potential.

Scripture speaks to the healing and transformation that God brings. Isaiah 61:1 says that God has sent His servant “to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim freedom for the captives and release from darkness for the prisoners.” Part of our job as leaders is to help people move through their brokenness into healing so they can fully embrace their identity in Christ.

By pointing them to the truth of who they are in Christ (2 Corinthians 5:17) and walking with them through a healing journey, we can help them overcome the obstacles that hold them back from living out their God-given purpose.

Releasing purpose in others is one of the most rewarding aspects of leadership. It requires discernment, patience, and a willingness to walk with people through their strengths and struggles. By recognizing their gifts, understanding their sense of purpose, placing them in the right environments, and helping them find joy and influence, we can position them to flourish in their calling. Most importantly, as we help people embrace their true identity in Christ, we set them free to fulfill their purpose and destiny.