Home Opinion Teachers should not lose their jobs over private prayer

What if a teacher lost their job for quietly bowing their head at their desk? What if a moment of private prayer were seen as an offense? In America, where religious freedom is a constitutional right, should teachers be required to conceal their faith?

A bill currently under consideration in Texas, Senate Bill 965, aims to protect a fundamental right: the right of teachers and school employees to pray. Introduced by State Sen. Tan Parker, SB 965 ensures that public school staff can engage in religious speech and prayer while on duty — without fear of punishment. This legislation does not seek to impose religion in schools; instead, it safeguards the personal rights of those who already believe in the power of prayer.

The silent prayer of Ms. Taylor: A story of faith and fear

Ms. Taylor, a fictional young first-year teacher, loved her students. However, her heart felt heavy. Liam, a quiet boy in the back row, came to school with bruises but wouldn’t reveal their source. Following protocol, she documented her observations and informed the school counselor. Yet, she couldn’t stop worrying about him.

On that same day, Sophia, one of her top readers, broke down in tears during a simple quiz, while Jordan, the class clown, struggled silently, hiding his difficulties and insecurities behind jokes. Ms. Taylor longed to do more than teach grammar and multiplication; she yearned to be a steady presence in her students’ lives.

However, she felt powerless and lowered her head at her table during lunch.

“God, I don’t know what to do. These kids need more than I can give. Help me be what they need.”

Later that day, her door swung open, and Mr. Reynolds, the assistant principal, stepped inside.

“Ms. Taylor, there’s been a complaint. A student saw you with your eyes closed. Another teacher reported it. You weren’t leading a prayer, were you?”

She hesitated. She had prayed silently, alone — not out loud, not in front of students.

“I was just… gathering my thoughts.”

“Look, I understand,” Mr. Reynolds sighed. “But parents are concerned. We have to be careful.”

Careful? She was already juggling lesson plans, discipline and compassion. Now, she had to be cautious about praying. Her heart ached. She wanted to pray for her students.

As a young, first-year teacher, she wondered: Is prayer even permissible?

A legal precedent: Protecting the right to pray

Texas lawmakers are not acting without precedent. In 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District that public employees do not forfeit their First Amendment rights merely because they are employed by a public institution.

Joe Kennedy, a high school football coach in Washington, was dismissed for praying quietly on the field after games. The court ruled in his favor, reaffirming that public employees have the right to personal prayer — even in the workplace.

SB 965 builds on that ruling, ensuring that teachers, administrators and school staff in Texas are explicitly protected while participating in voluntary prayer. The bill states that these protections cannot be limited unless there is a compelling state interest — meaning prayer cannot be censored without an unavoidable reason to do so.

Some claim this bill requires prayer in schools, but that is incorrect. SB 965 does not mandate prayer; it only protects the rights of individuals who wish to pray. This issue is significant even for those who do not pray. If teachers and students lose their right to private prayer, what other personal freedoms might be endangered next?

Prayer is power, not performance

Some might argue that prayer should remain private. However, prayer is not a performance — it is a lifeline. Dr. Norman Geisler once stated, “Prayer is not our way of getting our will done in Heaven; it is God’s way of getting His will done on earth.” Critics contend that permitting teachers to pray could pressure students into engaging in religious activities. However, let’s be clear — SB 965 does not allow school-led prayer or religious coercion. It simply ensures that teachers can pray privately, just as they can wear a cross, discuss personal matters, or bow their heads before a meal.

If teachers cannot pray silently at their desks, what other freedoms might be stripped away next? Prayer is not about forcing others to believe but about aligning our hearts with God’s will. When human effort falters, prayer offers wisdom, strength and clarity.

When Jesus faced the greatest stress of His life, He turned to prayer. His solution was simple: speak less and pray more. If we believe in the power of prayer, why shouldn’t teachers — who experience immense stress every day — have the freedom to practice it as well?

Let teachers pray

Leonard Ravenhill compared prayer to financial capital: “Prayer is to the believer what capital is to the businessman.” No business can operate without capital, and no person of faith can flourish without prayer. Prayer should not linger in the shadows; it must be part of the lives of those who seek it — whether in churches, homes, or even schools. If we genuinely believe in freedom, we must safeguard the rights of teachers and staff to seek the wisdom and strength that only prayer can provide. Some problems are larger than policies; some battles cannot be won by human strength alone. Some difficult challenges can only be addressed through earnest prayer. Let teachers pray. Let students pray. Let people pray — freely, without fear and without restrictions.

If you believe in the power of prayer, will you stand up for the right to pray?