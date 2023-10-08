The abortion chatbot is cruel — and not just to preborn children

A new chatbot just rolled out. “Charley,” as it’s called, will partially automate the process of finding and procuring an abortion for any woman, in any state, regardless of local law.

This is an important moment for the battle over abortion. Pro-abortionists successfully dehumanized preborn children long ago, as evidenced by the now-mainstream “abortion is healthcare” narrative. Now, they’re close to the complete dehumanization of pregnant women as well.

The moral core of the problem is simply this: We were not created to make decisions alone. We are born in relationship, born out of relationship.

Automating abortion dispenser eliminates human presence at an essential moment in a vulnerable mother’s decision to abort, adopt or parent her preborn child.

Put yourself in an abortion-minded mother’s shoes for a moment. The decision to abort is irrevocable. The mothers considering it are often — though not always — under intense emotional pressure, in addition to suffering emotional and physical vulnerability. Many women who choose to abort report feeling pressured to do so, and such pressure has been directly linked to adverse long-term mental health outcomes.

They often say they chose to abort because of financial or social insecurity. They say they “can’t afford” a baby, or that they aren’t prepared for single motherhood.

Women don’t need a chatbot when these fears are swirling through their mind. Automating the abortion process does nothing but cruelly accelerate their panicked search for a solution.

They need another person to accompany them through the decision, regardless of their ultimate choice. They need another person who can help them feel safe and think clearly.

This feeling of safety is only possible with another person, only possible in relationship.

PreBorn! network care provider clinics are trained specifically for this work: Their staff provide compassionate, professional, complete medical care in order to support women regardless of their final decision. That is what these women deserve, and that is what we’re morally required to provide to them.

One mother who came to us said that when she first found out she was pregnant, as so many women do, she felt afraid. She felt overwhelmed, felt certain that she couldn’t possibly bear and raise this new baby.

She ended up visiting a PreBorn! network care provider and visited every week during her pregnancy. Those visits helped steady her as she made her decision: She would keep her child. She would deliver and raise the preborn life she’d been given.

But automating the abortion machine will rush more and more women into physically and emotionally harmful abortions, in addition to increasing the ease with which they kill preborn children.

Had this mother been referred to a chatbot for her care, rather than to a clinic where she could receive comprehensive medical care and ongoing support, she would have lost her child — and her child would have lost their life.

If we don’t intentionally and proactively counter the digital, automated future of abortion, we will lose the fight to save preborn lives despite our victory over Roe.

Don’t consign vulnerable mothers to suffering and death doled out by a chatbot. Help us make sure that every mother has a person to guide her in her loneliest, most difficult and most morally significant moments. Fight for humane, in-person maternal care.