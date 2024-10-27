Home Opinion The Bible offers clear guidance on civic engagement

We often forget, especially here in the Land of the Free, how privileged we are to have the freedom to vote. For Christians, voting is not just a civic duty; it is an act of stewardship. When we vote, we take part in the shaping of our nation.

According to a recent Barna study out of Arizona Christian University, 32 million Christians who regularly attend church won’t cast their ballots this election season.

As Paul exhorts in Philemon 1:8-9, “That is why I am boldly asking a favor of you. I could demand it in the name of Christ because it is the right thing for you to do, yet for love's sake I prefer to appeal to you." I am boldly asking you to take this opportunity to prepare and vote.

While many Christians in the U.S. choose not to vote, millions of believers worldwide do not have that option. In countries where religious persecution and government oppression reign, the freedom to participate in shaping one's government is non-existent. According to Open Doors US, many Christians live in nations where their rights are severely restricted, including the right to vote. The contrast is stark: we who live in freedom often choose not to use it, while our brothers and sisters in Christ, under oppressive regimes, long for the ability to influence their governments through voting.

As Christians, what would it look like for us to joyously respond to the God-given freedom to impact our communities through casting a ballot? We often feel overwhelmed by the flood of information surrounding elections, not knowing where to start. Researching candidates and issues, while daunting, is an opportunity to make informed choices that reflect our values.

I recently spoke to a group of colleagues, encouraging them to seek out voter guides from organizations they align with or to explore candidates' websites. While we may never find a candidate with whom we agree 100%, we can still vote with a heart aligned with God’s values. Even in the global church, there is diversity of opinion. However, at the core, we share common beliefs rooted in Scripture and seek the best for our communities.

In an age where we are constantly inundated with information, it is vital to rely on God's wisdom to cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Proverbs 3:5-6 reminds us to "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to Him, and He will make your paths straight." This includes the decisions we make at the ballot box. Through prayer, discernment and research, we can cast our votes in a way that honors God and our role as stewards of His creation.

In Venezuela, my family experienced firsthand the weight of civic responsibility. People would knock on your door to ensure you were at the polls. The significance of participation in shaping the future was palpable.

The question is, will those of us who are blessed with the freedom to vote, participate this November and beyond? The opportunity to vote is a gift and a responsibility. As we reflect on our global Christian family, we should be inspired to engage more fully in the democratic process — not for ourselves, but for the sake of promoting justice, righteousness and biblical principles.

The Bible provides clear guidance on the importance of civic engagement. As Christians, we are called to be lights in the world, working for justice and righteousness.

Throughout history, Christian leaders have made significant contributions to civil rights and political change. Figures like William Wilberforce, who fought against slavery in the British Empire, and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who championed civil rights in the United States, illustrate the powerful impact that believers can have when they engage in the political process.

Like these leaders, you have the opportunity to be the leader of your home and community, letting your light shine during this election season. Your vote matters. As Christians, we are called to be salt and light in the world (Matthew 5:13-16), influencing society in ways that reflect God's justice, mercy and love. Each vote is an opportunity to shape a future that aligns more closely with the values of the Kingdom of God. When we vote, we demonstrate our commitment to the welfare of our communities and our desire to see God’s will done on earth.

Although the deadline to register for the upcoming election may have passed, it is never too early to begin preparing for future elections. Every election, including state and local elections, holds significance. If you are not registered, now is the time to take that step to ensure you are prepared for the next voting season. Registering gives you the choice to vote or not, but if you do not register, that choice is made for you.

As Christians, it is essential to approach voting with intentionality. Take time to review your ballot, research constitutional amendments, and seek guidance on important issues. Proverbs 1:5 reminds us, "Let the wise listen and add to their learning, and let the discerning get guidance." We have access to numerous resources, including county supervisor of elections websites, non-partisan voter guides and state ballot guides, to help us make informed decisions. Understanding the implications of a “yes” or “no” vote can give clarity and confidence as we cast our ballots.

As we prepare for the election, let us commit to praying for wisdom, for our leaders and for our communities. After casting our votes, we can rest in the knowledge that we have done what we can to contribute to society and the Lord will keep us in perfect peace (Isaiah 26:3).



No matter the outcome, our responsibility remains to continue to pray and be the hands and feet of Christ in our communities. Whether you vote in person early or on November 5th or mail your ballot, remember to count it all joy.